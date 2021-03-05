Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Kansas City Life Insurance Company    KCLI

KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

(KCLI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Other OTC - 03/05 03:49:08 pm
43.75 USD   -0.57%
05:17pKANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE  : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
PU
03:19pKANSAS CITY LIFE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kansas City Life Insurance : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

03/05/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kansas City, MO.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded a net loss of $0.8 million or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $10.6 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income totaled $15.2 million or $1.57 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from $24.4 million or $2.52 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The largest contributor to the decrease in net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was increased policyholder benefits, primarily due to higher death benefits. Also contributing to the decrease in net income was lower insurance revenues compared to the same period in the prior year. Partially offsetting these was an increase in net realized investment gains.

The largest factor in the decline in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the prior year was increased policyholder benefits, reflecting higher death benefits. Also contributing to the decline in net income was a decrease in net investment income along with an increase in amortization of deferred acquisition costs compared to one year earlier. Partially offsetting these were an increase in insurance revenues and a decrease in operating expenses. In addition, net realized investment gains increased compared to the prior year, largely due to the sale of an industrial real estate property that generated a large investment gain in the second quarter of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our financial results for both the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020. These impacts include a negative impact on mortality experience that has contributed to higher policyholder benefits and increased financial market volatility.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Please refer to our 2020 Annual Report for additional information, which is available at www.kclife.com.

View the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Disclaimer

Kansas City Life Insurance Company published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 22:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
05:17pKANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE  : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
PU
03:19pKANSAS CITY LIFE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE  : Earnings Flash (KCLI) KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE C..
MT
2020KANSAS CITY LIFE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY  : Selects FAST Software to Replace Legacy Pl..
AQ
2020KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020KANSAS CITY LIFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 513 M - -
Net income 2019 24,4 M - -
Net cash 2019 14,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
Yield 2019 3,22%
Capitalization 424 M 424 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
R. Philip Bixby Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philip A. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen E. Ropp Senior Vice President-Operations
William A. Schalekamp Independent Director
William R. Blessing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY14.47%426
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.1.74%237 257
AIA GROUP LIMITED3.26%155 280
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.33%125 616
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.12.19%60 985
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.80%35 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ