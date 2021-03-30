Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP : Investigates the Following Mergers - TPCO, STAY, KSU, CUB, AEGN, FPRX; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/30/2021 | 08:18am EDT
NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kansas City shareholders would receive 0.489 Canadian Pacific shares and $90.00 in cash for each Kansas City common share held. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cubic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are an Aegion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amgen Inc. for $38.00 per share in cash. If you are a Five Prime shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-mergers--tpco-stay-ksu-cub-aegn-fprx-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301258301.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
