KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN    KSU

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Kansas City Southern - KSU

03/22/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of KSU will receive only 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share of KSU that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ksu/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 961 M - -
Net income 2021 794 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 22 651 M 22 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,98x
EV / Sales 2022 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 73,0%
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 247,43 $
Last Close Price 249,09 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN9.81%19 969
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION1.24%142 453
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.72%82 117
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.62%65 565
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.42%49 701
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.4.66%13 080
