KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – KSU

03/21/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is fair to Kansas City shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kansas City shareholders would receive 0.489 Canadian Pacific shares and $90.00 in cash for each Kansas City common share held.

Halper Sadeh encourages Kansas City shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Kansas City and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Kansas City shareholders; (2) determine whether Canadian Pacific is underpaying for Kansas City; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Kansas City shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Kansas City shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Kansas City shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
