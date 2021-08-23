Log in
Kansas City Southern : Aug 21 2021

08/23/2021
Kansas City Southern

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

WEEK 33

Week of August 15,2021 through August 21,2021

KCSR

KCSM

Consolidated

2021

2021

2021

Grain

1,889

1,086

2,975

Farm Products, except Grain

33

19

52

Metalic Ores

151

13

164

Coal

3,191

8

3,199

Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel

560

321

881

Non Metalic Minerals

18

74

92

Grain Mill Products

431

191

622

Food & Kindred Products

352

68

420

Primary Forest Products

7

0

7

Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture

220

74

294

Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products

1,340

271

1,611

Chemicals & Allied Products

2,324

1,266

3,590

Petroleum Products

2,029

1,815

3,844

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

357

576

933

Coke

789

379

1,168

Metals & Products

558

1,291

1,849

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

478

1,307

1,785

Iron & Steel Scrap

300

141

441

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

120

78

198

All Other Carloads

479

476

955

Total Carloads

15,626

9,454

25,080

Intermodal Containers

10,836

6,118

16,954

Intermodal Trailers

114

1

115

Total Intermodal

10,950

6,119

17,069

Total Carloads and Intermodal

26576

15573

42149

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
