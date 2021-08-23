Kansas City Southern : Aug 21 2021
Kansas City Southern
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
WEEK 33
Week of August 15,2021 through August 21,2021
KCSR
KCSM
Consolidated
2021
2021
2021
Grain
1,889
1,086
2,975
Farm Products, except Grain
33
19
52
Metalic Ores
151
13
164
Coal
3,191
8
3,199
Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel
560
321
881
Non Metalic Minerals
18
74
92
Grain Mill Products
431
191
622
Food & Kindred Products
352
68
420
Primary Forest Products
7
0
7
Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture
220
74
294
Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products
1,340
271
1,611
Chemicals & Allied Products
2,324
1,266
3,590
Petroleum Products
2,029
1,815
3,844
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
357
576
933
Coke
789
379
1,168
Metals & Products
558
1,291
1,849
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
478
1,307
1,785
Iron & Steel Scrap
300
141
441
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
120
78
198
All Other Carloads
479
476
955
Total Carloads
15,626
9,454
25,080
Intermodal Containers
10,836
6,118
16,954
Intermodal Trailers
114
1
115
Total Intermodal
10,950
6,119
17,069
Total Carloads and Intermodal
26576
15573
42149
Disclaimer
KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:13:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
3 045 M
-
-
Net income 2021
818 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
3 346 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
32,9x
Yield 2021
0,74%
Capitalization
26 403 M
26 403 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
9,77x
EV / Sales 2022
8,77x
Nbr of Employees
6 522
Free-Float
73,0%
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
290,26 $
Average target price
296,75 $
Spread / Average Target
2,24%
