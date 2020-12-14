Kansas City Southern : Dec 12 2020
Kansas City Southern
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
WEEK 50
Week of December 06,2020 through December 12,2020
KCSR
KCSM
Consolidated
2020
2020
2020
Grain
1,232
1,203
2,435
Farm Products, except Grain
43
31
74
Metalic Ores
179
5
184
Coal
2,166
19
2,185
Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel
652
252
904
Non Metalic Minerals
4
53
57
Grain Mill Products
710
234
944
Food & Kindred Products
384
71
455
Primary Forest Products
13
0
13
Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture
166
9
175
Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products
1,205
270
1,475
Chemicals & Allied Products
2,103
1,205
3,308
Petroleum Products
2,649
2,496
5,145
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
318
531
849
Coke
618
356
974
Metals & Products
519
1,069
1,588
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
297
2,455
2,752
Iron & Steel Scrap
323
165
488
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
116
75
191
All Other Carloads
999
424
1,423
Total Carloads
14,696
10,923
25,619
Intermodal Containers
11,544
7,342
18,886
Intermodal Trailers
349
1
350
Total Intermodal
11,893
7,343
19,236
Total Carloads and Intermodal
26589
18266
44855
