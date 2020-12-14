Log in
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
Kansas City Southern : Dec 12 2020

12/14/2020 | 11:15am EST
Kansas City Southern

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

WEEK 50

Week of December 06,2020 through December 12,2020

KCSR

KCSM

Consolidated

2020

2020

2020

Grain

1,232

1,203

2,435

Farm Products, except Grain

43

31

74

Metalic Ores

179

5

184

Coal

2,166

19

2,185

Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel

652

252

904

Non Metalic Minerals

4

53

57

Grain Mill Products

710

234

944

Food & Kindred Products

384

71

455

Primary Forest Products

13

0

13

Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture

166

9

175

Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products

1,205

270

1,475

Chemicals & Allied Products

2,103

1,205

3,308

Petroleum Products

2,649

2,496

5,145

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

318

531

849

Coke

618

356

974

Metals & Products

519

1,069

1,588

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

297

2,455

2,752

Iron & Steel Scrap

323

165

488

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

116

75

191

All Other Carloads

999

424

1,423

Total Carloads

14,696

10,923

25,619

Intermodal Containers

11,544

7,342

18,886

Intermodal Trailers

349

1

350

Total Intermodal

11,893

7,343

19,236

Total Carloads and Intermodal

26589

18266

44855

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 634 M - -
Net income 2020 634 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 18 399 M 18 399 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,28x
EV / Sales 2021 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 040
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 197,62 $
Last Close Price 196,57 $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN28.34%18 399
UNION PACIFIC12.32%136 836
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.88%78 355
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION21.18%59 750
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED30.63%45 503
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.19.14%12 666
