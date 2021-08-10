Log in
    KSU   US4851703029

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
Kansas City Southern : Declares Dividends on 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock and Common Stock

08/10/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Kansas City Southern’s (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) Board of Directors on August 10, 2021 declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share on the outstanding KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock. The dividend is payable on October 5, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular dividend of $0.54 per share on the outstanding KCS common stock. This dividend is payable on October 6, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2021.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 045 M - -
Net income 2021 818 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 24 524 M 24 524 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 269,60 $
Average target price 296,75 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
John F. Orr Executive Vice President-Operations
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN33.14%24 524
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION5.90%143 434
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.89%76 500
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.74%63 143
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.62%48 520
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.06%11 803