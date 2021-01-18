Log in
Kansas City Southern : Jan 16 2021

01/18/2021 | 11:10am EST
Kansas City Southern

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

WEEK 02

Week of January 10,2021 through January 16,2021

KCSR

KCSM

Consolidated

2021

2021

2021

Grain

1,059

1,692

2,751

Farm Products, except Grain

37

25

62

Metalic Ores

165

25

190

Coal

2,815

14

2,829

Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel

563

228

791

Non Metalic Minerals

10

74

84

Grain Mill Products

399

237

636

Food & Kindred Products

383

102

485

Primary Forest Products

17

0

17

Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture

197

3

200

Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products

1,226

306

1,532

Chemicals & Allied Products

2,414

1,217

3,631

Petroleum Products

2,867

2,667

5,534

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

255

740

995

Coke

601

485

1,086

Metals & Products

407

1,272

1,679

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

239

2,064

2,303

Iron & Steel Scrap

239

169

408

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

112

96

208

All Other Carloads

593

417

1,010

Total Carloads

14,598

11,833

26,431

Intermodal Containers

10,533

7,009

17,542

Intermodal Trailers

262

1

263

Total Intermodal

10,795

7,010

17,805

Total Carloads and Intermodal

25393

18843

44236

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
