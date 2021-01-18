Kansas City Southern : Jan 16 2021
Kansas City Southern
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
WEEK 02
Week of January 10,2021 through January 16,2021
KCSR
KCSM
Consolidated
2021
2021
2021
Grain
1,059
1,692
2,751
Farm Products, except Grain
37
25
62
Metalic Ores
165
25
190
Coal
2,815
14
2,829
Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel
563
228
791
Non Metalic Minerals
10
74
84
Grain Mill Products
399
237
636
Food & Kindred Products
383
102
485
Primary Forest Products
17
0
17
Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture
197
3
200
Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products
1,226
306
1,532
Chemicals & Allied Products
2,414
1,217
3,631
Petroleum Products
2,867
2,667
5,534
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
255
740
995
Coke
601
485
1,086
Metals & Products
407
1,272
1,679
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
239
2,064
2,303
Iron & Steel Scrap
239
169
408
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
112
96
208
All Other Carloads
593
417
1,010
Total Carloads
14,598
11,833
26,431
Intermodal Containers
10,533
7,009
17,542
Intermodal Trailers
262
1
263
Total Intermodal
10,795
7,010
17,805
Total Carloads and Intermodal
25393
18843
44236
