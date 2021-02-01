Log in
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
Kansas City Southern : Jan 30 2021

02/01/2021 | 11:12am EST
Kansas City Southern

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

WEEK 04

Week of January 24,2021 through January 30,2021

KCSR

KCSM

Consolidated

2021

2021

2021

Grain

1,559

1,159

2,718

Farm Products, except Grain

43

25

68

Metalic Ores

134

14

148

Coal

3,194

10

3,204

Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel

660

278

938

Non Metalic Minerals

6

107

113

Grain Mill Products

429

331

760

Food & Kindred Products

318

85

403

Primary Forest Products

38

0

38

Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture

215

11

226

Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products

1,242

380

1,622

Chemicals & Allied Products

2,269

1,273

3,542

Petroleum Products

2,616

2,508

5,124

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

251

647

898

Coke

657

414

1,071

Metals & Products

639

1,218

1,857

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

390

2,203

2,593

Iron & Steel Scrap

327

173

500

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

102

68

170

All Other Carloads

465

327

792

Total Carloads

15,554

11,231

26,785

Intermodal Containers

11,612

7,942

19,554

Intermodal Trailers

171

4

175

Total Intermodal

11,783

7,946

19,729

Total Carloads and Intermodal

27337

19177

46514

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 16:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
