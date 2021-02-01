Kansas City Southern : Jan 30 2021
Kansas City Southern
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
WEEK 04
Week of January 24,2021 through January 30,2021
KCSR
KCSM
Consolidated
2021
2021
2021
Grain
1,559
1,159
2,718
Farm Products, except Grain
43
25
68
Metalic Ores
134
14
148
Coal
3,194
10
3,204
Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel
660
278
938
Non Metalic Minerals
6
107
113
Grain Mill Products
429
331
760
Food & Kindred Products
318
85
403
Primary Forest Products
38
0
38
Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture
215
11
226
Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products
1,242
380
1,622
Chemicals & Allied Products
2,269
1,273
3,542
Petroleum Products
2,616
2,508
5,124
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
251
647
898
Coke
657
414
1,071
Metals & Products
639
1,218
1,857
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
390
2,203
2,593
Iron & Steel Scrap
327
173
500
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
102
68
170
All Other Carloads
465
327
792
Total Carloads
15,554
11,231
26,785
Intermodal Containers
11,612
7,942
19,554
Intermodal Trailers
171
4
175
Total Intermodal
11,783
7,946
19,729
Total Carloads and Intermodal
27337
19177
46514
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.