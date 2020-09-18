Kansas City Southern : KCS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time

Log in
09/18/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, October 16, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

KCS will also hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate via live webcast or telephone. To participate in the live webcast and to view accompanying presentation materials, please log into investors.kcsouthern.com immediately prior to the presentation. To join the teleconference, please call (844) 308-6428 from the U.S., or (412) 317-5409 from all other countries.

A replay of the presentation will be available by calling (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 from all other countries and entering conference ID 10147562. The webcast replay and presentation materials will be archived on the company’s website.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS’ North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 640 M - -
Net income 2020 605 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 17 411 M 17 411 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
EV / Sales 2021 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 040
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 177,75 $
Last Close Price 184,54 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN21.87%17 411
UNION PACIFIC11.54%136 888
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.87%75 748
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION14.84%56 874
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED20.19%40 972
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.32.44%13 964
