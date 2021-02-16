Log in
Kansas City Southern

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kansas City Southern : KCS' Mike Upchurch to Address Three Conferences in March 2021

02/16/2021 | 04:33pm EST
Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael W. Upchurch, will address the following conferences via webcasts:

  • The Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time
  • The J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2021 on March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  • The Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 17, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time or 12:20 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Interested investors may access the webcasts on KCS’ website at investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of a railway network, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 962 M - -
Net income 2021 801 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 19 015 M 19 015 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,75x
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 233,80 $
Last Close Price 209,31 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Jeffrey M. Songer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN3.43%19 015
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION2.37%142 781
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.39%78 954
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.25%64 197
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.02%48 899
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-2.74%12 412
