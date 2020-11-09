Log in
Kansas City Southern : Nov 07 2020

11/09/2020 | 11:06am EST

Kansas City Southern

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

WEEK 45

Week of November 01,2020 through November 07,2020

KCSR

KCSM

Consolidated

2020

2020

2020

Grain

1,277

1,214

2,491

Farm Products, except Grain

53

27

80

Metalic Ores

68

29

97

Coal

2,272

7

2,279

Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel

512

248

760

Non Metalic Minerals

12

56

68

Grain Mill Products

445

249

694

Food & Kindred Products

350

73

423

Primary Forest Products

7

0

7

Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture

184

14

198

Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products

1,260

206

1,466

Chemicals & Allied Products

2,122

1,370

3,492

Petroleum Products

1,778

1,853

3,631

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

275

676

951

Coke

621

327

948

Metals & Products

420

1,089

1,509

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

443

2,373

2,816

Iron & Steel Scrap

365

139

504

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

138

74

212

All Other Carloads

610

346

956

Total Carloads

13,212

10,370

23,582

Intermodal Containers

11,436

6,087

17,523

Intermodal Trailers

203

2

205

Total Intermodal

11,639

6,089

17,728

Total Carloads and Intermodal

24851

16459

41310

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 16:05:03 UTC
