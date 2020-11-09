Kansas City Southern : Nov 07 2020
11/09/2020 | 11:06am EST
Kansas City Southern
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
WEEK 45
Week of November 01,2020 through November 07,2020
KCSR
KCSM
Consolidated
2020
2020
2020
Grain
1,277
1,214
2,491
Farm Products, except Grain
53
27
80
Metalic Ores
68
29
97
Coal
2,272
7
2,279
Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel
512
248
760
Non Metalic Minerals
12
56
68
Grain Mill Products
445
249
694
Food & Kindred Products
350
73
423
Primary Forest Products
7
0
7
Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture
184
14
198
Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products
1,260
206
1,466
Chemicals & Allied Products
2,122
1,370
3,492
Petroleum Products
1,778
1,853
3,631
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
275
676
951
Coke
621
327
948
Metals & Products
420
1,089
1,509
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
443
2,373
2,816
Iron & Steel Scrap
365
139
504
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
138
74
212
All Other Carloads
610
346
956
Total Carloads
13,212
10,370
23,582
Intermodal Containers
11,436
6,087
17,523
Intermodal Trailers
203
2
205
Total Intermodal
11,639
6,089
17,728
Total Carloads and Intermodal
24851
16459
41310
Disclaimer
KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 16:05:03 UTC
Sales 2020
2 637 M
-
-
Net income 2020
634 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
3 414 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
27,3x
Yield 2020
0,83%
Capitalization
17 169 M
17 169 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
7,81x
EV / Sales 2021
7,15x
Nbr of Employees
7 040
Free-Float
75,6%
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
194,62 $
Last Close Price
183,43 $
Spread / Highest target
19,9%
Spread / Average Target
6,10%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,8%
