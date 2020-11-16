Kansas City Southern : Nov 14 2020
11/16/2020 | 11:13am EST
Kansas City Southern
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
WEEK 46
Week of November 08,2020 through November 14,2020
KCSR
KCSM
Consolidated
2020
2020
2020
Grain
1,674
1,375
3,049
Farm Products, except Grain
32
29
61
Metalic Ores
154
7
161
Coal
2,539
13
2,552
Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel
658
299
957
Non Metalic Minerals
14
72
86
Grain Mill Products
472
101
573
Food & Kindred Products
356
80
436
Primary Forest Products
15
0
15
Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture
209
18
227
Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products
1,178
365
1,543
Chemicals & Allied Products
2,275
1,244
3,519
Petroleum Products
2,378
2,778
5,156
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
301
593
894
Coke
679
468
1,147
Metals & Products
437
924
1,361
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
691
2,244
2,935
Iron & Steel Scrap
284
177
461
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
153
86
239
All Other Carloads
663
413
1,076
Total Carloads
15,162
11,286
26,448
Intermodal Containers
11,060
6,610
17,670
Intermodal Trailers
236
0
236
Total Intermodal
11,296
6,610
17,906
Total Carloads and Intermodal
26458
17896
44354
