Kansas City Southern : Nov 14 2020

11/16/2020 | 11:13am EST

Kansas City Southern

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

WEEK 46

Week of November 08,2020 through November 14,2020

KCSR

KCSM

Consolidated

2020

2020

2020

Grain

1,674

1,375

3,049

Farm Products, except Grain

32

29

61

Metalic Ores

154

7

161

Coal

2,539

13

2,552

Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel

658

299

957

Non Metalic Minerals

14

72

86

Grain Mill Products

472

101

573

Food & Kindred Products

356

80

436

Primary Forest Products

15

0

15

Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture

209

18

227

Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products

1,178

365

1,543

Chemicals & Allied Products

2,275

1,244

3,519

Petroleum Products

2,378

2,778

5,156

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

301

593

894

Coke

679

468

1,147

Metals & Products

437

924

1,361

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

691

2,244

2,935

Iron & Steel Scrap

284

177

461

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

153

86

239

All Other Carloads

663

413

1,076

Total Carloads

15,162

11,286

26,448

Intermodal Containers

11,060

6,610

17,670

Intermodal Trailers

236

0

236

Total Intermodal

11,296

6,610

17,906

Total Carloads and Intermodal

26458

17896

44354

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 14 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:12:04 UTC
