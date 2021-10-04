Kansas City Southern : Oct 02 2021
Kansas City Southern
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
WEEK 39
Week of September 26,2021 through October 02,2021
KCSR
KCSM
Consolidated
2021
2021
2021
Grain
2,343
2,176
4,519
Farm Products, except Grain
31
20
51
Metalic Ores
131
16
147
Coal
3,539
8
3,547
Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel
793
346
1,139
Non Metalic Minerals
27
59
86
Grain Mill Products
466
229
695
Food & Kindred Products
249
80
329
Primary Forest Products
14
0
14
Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture
213
46
259
Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products
1,290
370
1,660
Chemicals & Allied Products
2,552
1,317
3,869
Petroleum Products
1,784
1,510
3,294
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
329
571
900
Coke
772
425
1,197
Metals & Products
613
1,328
1,941
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
354
1,490
1,844
Iron & Steel Scrap
249
207
456
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
106
72
178
All Other Carloads
329
382
711
Total Carloads
16,184
10,652
26,836
Intermodal Containers
11,541
6,470
18,011
Intermodal Trailers
149
0
149
Total Intermodal
11,690
6,470
18,160
Total Carloads and Intermodal
27874
17122
44996
Disclaimer
KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:16:52 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
