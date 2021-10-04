Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kansas City Southern
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSU   US4851703029

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kansas City Southern : Oct 02 2021

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kansas City Southern

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

WEEK 39

Week of September 26,2021 through October 02,2021

KCSR

KCSM

Consolidated

2021

2021

2021

Grain

2,343

2,176

4,519

Farm Products, except Grain

31

20

51

Metalic Ores

131

16

147

Coal

3,539

8

3,547

Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel

793

346

1,139

Non Metalic Minerals

27

59

86

Grain Mill Products

466

229

695

Food & Kindred Products

249

80

329

Primary Forest Products

14

0

14

Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture

213

46

259

Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products

1,290

370

1,660

Chemicals & Allied Products

2,552

1,317

3,869

Petroleum Products

1,784

1,510

3,294

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

329

571

900

Coke

772

425

1,197

Metals & Products

613

1,328

1,941

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

354

1,490

1,844

Iron & Steel Scrap

249

207

456

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

106

72

178

All Other Carloads

329

382

711

Total Carloads

16,184

10,652

26,836

Intermodal Containers

11,541

6,470

18,011

Intermodal Trailers

149

0

149

Total Intermodal

11,690

6,470

18,160

Total Carloads and Intermodal

27874

17122

44996

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:16:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
11:18aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Oct 02 2021
PU
09:56aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Barclays Adjusts Kansas City Southern PT to $275 from $310, Keeps U..
MT
10/01CN fires back at TCI Fund Management, says claims are false and misleading
AQ
09/30KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : S&P Revises Kansas City Southern Outlook To Positive From Stable On..
MT
09/29North American Rail Traffic Fell 1.9% in Week Ended Sept. 25
DJ
09/29KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : CN railroad faces investor pressure after losing rail deal
AQ
09/28KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : KCS Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
BU
09/27KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Sep 25 2021
PU
09/23North American Rail Traffic Fell 2.8% in Week Ended Sept. 18
DJ
09/20KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Sep 18 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 017 M - -
Net income 2021 818 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 361 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 25 197 M 25 197 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,46x
EV / Sales 2022 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 276,96 $
Average target price 288,55 $
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
John F. Orr Executive Vice President-Operations
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN0.00%25 197
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.11%131 559
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY6.54%83 268
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION2.50%60 148
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-81.02%44 096
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-8.01%11 373