Kansas City Southern : Receives Quest for Quality Award for On-Time Performance, Customer Service

08/19/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced today that it has been recognized by Logistics Management magazine with a 2020 Quest for Quality award. Kansas City Southern Railway is this year’s Rail/Intermodal Service Provider winner by leading in the key categories of On-Time Performance and Customer Service and tying for the top spot in Equipment and Operations.

Logistics Management readers evaluate companies in all modes and service disciplines, choosing the top performers in categories including motor carriers, railroad and intermodal services, ocean carriers, airlines, freight forwarders, third party/contract logistics services and ports. Transportation service providers are rated on five key criteria: On-Time Performance, Value, Information Technology, Customer Service, and Equipment and Operations.

“We are so pleased to have received this recognition from our customers and Logistics Management magazine,” said KCS executive vice president and chief marketing officer Mike Naatz. “A core part of the KCS vision is to be the most-customer focused transportation service provider in North America, so this validation from our customers is important.”

To read more on the 37th Annual Quest for Quality Awards, visit: https://www.logisticsmgmt.com/article/quest_for_quality_2020_rail_intermodal.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
