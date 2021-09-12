Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kansas City Southern
  News
  Summary
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

Kansas City Southern : Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors Determines is a "Company Superior Proposal"

09/12/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that the KCS Board of Directors determined that CP’s revised proposal constitutes a “Company Superior Proposal” as defined in KCS’s merger agreement with Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) (“CN”). The KCS Board of Directors made this determination after consultation with the Company’s outside legal and financial advisors.

Under the terms of CP’s proposal, each share of KCS common stock would be exchanged for 2.884 CP common shares and $90 in cash. In addition, holders of KCS preferred stock would receive $37.50 in cash for each share of KCS preferred stock held. The proposal is binding on CP and may be accepted by KCS at any time prior to 5:00 pm EDT on Monday, September 20, 2021. The transaction would be subject to approval by the stockholders of CP and KCS, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

KCS has notified CN that it intends to terminate KCS’s merger agreement with CN and enter into the definitive agreement with CP, subject to CN’s right to negotiate amendments to the merger agreement for at least five business days and the KCS Board’s further determination as to whether any such amendments would cause the CP proposal no longer to constitute a “Company Superior Proposal.”

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Kansas City Southern. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Baker & Miller PLLC, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, WilmerHale, and White & Case, S.C. are serving as legal counsel to Kansas City Southern.

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 044 M - -
Net income 2021 818 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 25 470 M 25 470 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,47x
EV / Sales 2022 8,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 73,0%
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
John F. Orr Executive Vice President-Operations
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN39.17%25 470
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.88%135 485
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.72%84 432
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION4.21%61 039
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-0.55%45 857
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-7.02%11 643