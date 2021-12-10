Log in
    KSU   US4851703029

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
Kansas City Southern Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve CP Rail Merger

12/10/2021 | 11:08am EST
By Adriano Marchese

Kansas City Southern said Friday that nearly all its voting shareholders have approved the merger with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

The railroad said 99.6% of the 64.5 million votes cast at the company's special meeting of stockholders were in favor of the agreement.

Under the agreement, KCS stockholders will receive $90 in cash and 2.884 CP shares for each of their KCS shares and $37.50 in cash for each preferred share held.

The transaction is expected to close Tuesday.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1107ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -1.08% 90.64 Delayed Quote.3.74%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN -0.81% 294.815 Delayed Quote.-14.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 966 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 212x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 27 033 M 27 033 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 297,13 $
Average target price 300,40 $
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
John F. Orr Executive Vice President-Operations
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-14.26%27 033
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION18.74%158 951
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY16.95%90 993
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.77%69 828
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.74%48 098
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.7.20%13 029