    KSU   US4851703029

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
Kansas City Southern : CN's Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the Upper Midwestern U.S., the Competitive Access They Want

06/25/2021 | 01:37pm BST
June 25, 2021

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 12:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
01:37pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : CN's Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Prov..
PU
01:32pCN RAIL BRIEF : Says Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Gra..
MT
01:30pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : CN's JJ Ruest and KCS' Pat Ottensmeyer Emphasized Supply..
PU
01:01pCN RAIL BRIEF : CN's JJ Ruest and KCS' Pat Ottensmeyer "Emphasized Supply Chain ..
MT
06/24CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by Internati..
AQ
06/24CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN-KCS Voting Trust Supported by SMART Transportati..
AQ
06/23CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Backs Can..
MT
06/23KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International ..
BU
06/23North American Rail Traffic Rose 10.6% in Week Ended June 19
DJ
06/23CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN - Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke..
AQ
Financials
Sales 2021 3 008 M - 2 165 M
Net income 2021 807 M - 581 M
Net Debt 2021 3 322 M - 2 390 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 25 932 M 25 932 M 18 658 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,72x
EV / Sales 2022 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 285,17 $
Average target price 294,21 $
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
John F. Orr Executive Vice President-Operations
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN39.70%25 762
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION5.23%145 555
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-7.30%74 442
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.77%65 863
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED6.29%50 712
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.26.11%16 568