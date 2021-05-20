Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kansas City Southern
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSU   US4851703029

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kansas City Southern : KCS Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Elects 10 Directors and Announces Preferred and Common Dividends

05/20/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KCS Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Elects 10 Directors and Announces Preferred and Common Dividends

May 20, 2021

Kansas City, Mo., May 20, 2021. Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 20, 2021 virtually via live audio webcast. With 89% of KCS' outstanding common and preferred stock represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, the stockholders:

  • elected Lydia I. Beebe, Lu M. Córdova, Robert J. Druten, Antonio O. Garza, Jr., David Garza-Santos, Janet H. Kennedy, Mitchell J. Krebs, Henry J. Maier, Thomas A. McDonnell, and Patrick J. Ottensmeyer to serve on the KCS Board of Directors until the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in 2022;
  • ratified the Audit Committee's selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as KCS' independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and
  • approved, on an advisory basis, the 2020 compensation of the KCS named executive officers.

In addition, at their meeting today, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share on the outstanding KCS 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred stock. This dividend is payable on July 6, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular dividend of $0.54 per share on the outstanding KCS common stock. This dividend is payable on July 7, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2021.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com

Contact: Ashley Thorne, 816-983-1530

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 20:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
04:53pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : KCS Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Elects 10 Dire..
PU
04:32pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : KCS Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Elects Ten Dir..
BU
04:20pCP AND CN RAIL BRIEF : Kansas City Southern Expected to Terminate CP Rail Deal, ..
MT
04:20pKansas City Southern Expected to Terminate Canadian Pacific Deal, Sources Say
DJ
12:45pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B..
AQ
08:48aCorrection to Canadian Pacific Bid for Kansas City Southern Article
DJ
08:37aCN RAIL BRIEF : Adds "Particularly Where Our Existing CP-KCS Merger Agreement Pr..
MT
08:36aCN RAIL BRIEF : Co In Letter To KCS Says Feels "It Would Be Destructive to Our M..
MT
07:51aCanadian Pacific Declines to Increase Offer for Kansas City Southern -- Updat..
DJ
06:43aCanadian Pacific Declines to Increase Offer for Kansas City Southern
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 995 M - -
Net income 2021 807 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 26 875 M 26 875 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 283,46 $
Last Close Price 295,54 $
Spread / Highest target 7,26%
Spread / Average Target -4,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
John F. Orr Executive Vice President-Operations
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN44.99%26 875
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION6.83%148 208
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-7.82%75 418
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION17.61%69 930
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.64%52 324
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.18.78%15 817