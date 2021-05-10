Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kansas City Southern
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSU   US4851703029

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kansas City Southern : May 08 2021

05/10/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kansas City Southern

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

WEEK 18

Week of

May 02,2021 through

May 08,2021

KCSR

KCSM

Consolidated

2021

2021

2021

Grain

960

1,410

2,370

Farm Products, except Grain

53

17

70

Metalic Ores

138

17

155

Coal

3,329

8

3,337

Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel

677

250

927

Non Metalic Minerals

17

100

117

Grain Mill Products

407

87

494

Food & Kindred Products

306

80

386

Primary Forest Products

14

0

14

Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture

218

13

231

Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products

1,077

267

1,344

Chemicals & Allied Products

2,096

1,168

3,264

Petroleum Products

2,059

3,241

5,300

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

314

632

946

Coke

684

441

1,125

Metals & Products

504

1,402

1,906

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

321

1,802

2,123

Iron & Steel Scrap

367

224

591

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

93

97

190

All Other Carloads

284

291

575

Total Carloads

13,918

11,547

25,465

Intermodal Containers

11,346

7,180

18,526

Intermodal Trailers

289

59

348

Total Intermodal

11,635

7,239

18,874

Total Carloads and Intermodal

25553

18786

44339

Disclaimer

KCS - Kansas City Southern published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
11:12aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : Support for CN Proposal Expands; Well over 800 lett..
AQ
11:04aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : May 08 2021
PU
09:59aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : Support for CN Proposal Expands
AQ
08:58aCP Rail Says Close to 550 Shippers, Stakeholders Support Its Proposed KCS Com..
MT
08:43aCP RAIL BRIEF : Says Close to 550 Shippers, Stakeholders Support Its Proposed KC..
MT
08:05aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC Capital's Mini-Tender..
BU
05/07CN Issues Statement on the STB's Decision Regarding CP's Voting Trust; Confid..
AQ
05/07UPDATE ON STOCKS TO WATCH : CN Rail and CP Rail
MT
05/07CN RAIL BRIEF : Says Support for KCS Proposal "Expands"; Also Says Purchasing 1,..
MT
05/07MT NEWSWIRES STOCKS TO WATCH : CN Rail and CP Rail
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 995 M - -
Net income 2021 807 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 27 755 M 27 755 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 522
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Duration : Period :
Kansas City Southern Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 282,15 $
Last Close Price 305,22 $
Spread / Highest target 0,58%
Spread / Average Target -7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. Ottensmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Upchurch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Druten Chairman
John F. Orr Executive Vice President-Operations
Warren K. Erdman Executive VP-Administration & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN50.99%27 755
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION10.21%152 444
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.52%79 537
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION21.97%71 812
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED9.40%53 029
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.23.32%16 421