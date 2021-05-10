Kansas City Southern : May 08 2021
Kansas City Southern
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
WEEK 18
Week of
May 02,2021 through
May 08,2021
KCSR
KCSM
Consolidated
2021
2021
2021
Grain
960
1,410
2,370
Farm Products, except Grain
53
17
70
Metalic Ores
138
17
155
Coal
3,329
8
3,337
Crushed Stone, Sand, & Gravel
677
250
927
Non Metalic Minerals
17
100
117
Grain Mill Products
407
87
494
Food & Kindred Products
306
80
386
Primary Forest Products
14
0
14
Lumber & Wood Products except Furniture
218
13
231
Pulp, Paper, & Allied Products
1,077
267
1,344
Chemicals & Allied Products
2,096
1,168
3,264
Petroleum Products
2,059
3,241
5,300
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
314
632
946
Coke
684
441
1,125
Metals & Products
504
1,402
1,906
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
321
1,802
2,123
Iron & Steel Scrap
367
224
591
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
93
97
190
All Other Carloads
284
291
575
Total Carloads
13,918
11,547
25,465
Intermodal Containers
11,346
7,180
18,526
Intermodal Trailers
289
59
348
Total Intermodal
11,635
7,239
18,874
Total Carloads and Intermodal
25553
18786
44339
