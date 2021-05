Kansas City Southern :'s Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by Science Based Targets initiative

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced today that the company’s emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions from KCS’ operations are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

The SBTi approved KCS’ target to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity 42% per million gross ton-miles by 2034 from a 2019 base year.

Earlier this year, KCS publicly announced its commitment to setting a science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction target. Railroads are already one of the most efficient modes of transportation. Moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75 percent. On average, in 2020, KCS moved a ton of freight 414 miles on a single gallon of fuel. By committing to the SBTi and now having its targets approved, KCS is building on steps already taken to reduce its carbon footprint, including actions taken during its Precision Scheduled Railroading implementation to improve fuel efficiency and investments in fuel-saving technologies.

“Kansas City Southern recognizes the vital role that rail plays in lowering overall transportation emissions,” said president and chief executive officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “As a champion of the environment, our pledge to achieve these approved emissions reduction targets reinforces our commitment to further improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions in support of a more sustainable North American supply chain.”

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com

Forward-Looking Information

