    KSU   US4851703029

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
Kansas City Southern to Combine With Canadian National

05/21/2021 | 09:44am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

Kansas City Southern said it will combine with Canadian National Railway Ltd. after deeming the offer as superior over the deal it had struck with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

The deal has an enterprise value of $33.6 billion, including the assumption of about $3.8 billion in Kansas City Southern's debt, the companies said Friday. The combination would create the first freight-rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada by connecting ports in the three countries.

Kansas City Southern shareholders will get $325 a share based on Canadian National's May 13 offer, comprising $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of Canadian National stock for each Kansas City Southern share, the companies said. They said Kansas City Southern's preferred shareholders will get $37.50 in cash for each preferred share. Kansas City shareholders are expected to own about 12.6% of the combined company, they added.

The companies said they are confident in their ability to obtain regulatory approvals, including from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board and the Federal Economic Competition Commission and Federal Telecommunications Institute in Mexico.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 11:56 a.m. ET. An earlier version misstated the name of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. as Canadian Pacific Railway Co.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-21 1144ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -1.34% 126.63 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 1.65% 98.83 Delayed Quote.10.08%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 0.49% 294.94 Delayed Quote.44.78%
