Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kansas City Southern    KSU

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN

(KSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kansas City Southern

03/22/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kansas City Southern ("KCS" or the "Company") (NYSE: KSU) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("Canadian Pacific") (NYSE: CP). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KCS shareholders will receive $90.00 in cash and 0.489 of a share of Canadian Pacific stock for each share of KCS common stock that they hold, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $275.08 based upon Canadian Pacific's March 19, 2021 closing price of $378.48.  

             If you own KCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions
                        concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:                              

https://www.weisslawllp.com/KCS/ 

                                                                  Or please contact:

                                                                 Joshua Rubin, Esq.
                                                                      WeissLaw LLP
                                                             1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
                                                                 New York, NY  10036
                                                                      (212) 682-3025 
                                                                     (888) 593-4771
                                                            stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether KCS's board acted in the best interest of KCS's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transactiIf you own KCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:on, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates KCS's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to KCS's public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-kansas-city-southern-301253098.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
02:46pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kansas City Southern
PR
01:53pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : CP Rail merger with Kansas City Southern expected to..
AQ
01:09pStocks Advance Midday as Yields Retreat From 14-Month High
MT
12:59pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Advance as Yields Retreat From 14-Month High
MT
12:35pKansas City Southern Shares Up After Canadian Pacific Deal
DJ
11:35aGlobal markets live: U.S. banks, Blackstone, Tesla
11:03aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Mar 20 2021
PU
10:42aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Kansas City Southern to $2..
MT
09:18aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Kansas City Southern's Price Target ..
MT
09:08aWall Street Sees Mixed Open, Nasdaq Set for Gains as Bond Yields Dip; Powell ..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ