Japan Exchange Kantsu Co.,Ltd. News Summary 9326 JP3230300000 KANTSU CO.,LTD. (9326) Report Report End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/30 3305 JPY -0.45% Kantsu : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28 ,2021

April 14, 2021 Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] Company name: KANTSU CO., LTD. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Mothers) Securities code: 9326 URL: https://www.kantsu.com/ Representative: Hisahiro Tatsushiro, Representative Director and President Contact: Tadashi Katayama, Managing Director Tel: +81-6-4308-8901 Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021 Scheduled date of filing of Annual Securities Report: May 27, 2021 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: - Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts) (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021 (March 1, 2020 - February 28, 2021) (1) Results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021 9,530 30.5 418 43.5 383 50.0 283 66.0 Fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2020 7,301 12.9 291 129.9 255 145.8 170 117.0 Net income per Diluted net Return on equity Ordinary profit Operating profit share income per share on total assets on net sales Yen Yen % % % Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021 94.99 90.00 25.5 5.5 4.4 Fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2020 74.95 - 31.2 4.0 4.0 Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates (million yen) Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021: - Fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2020: - Notes: 1. KANTSU conducted a 50-for-1 common stock split on October 30, 2019. Net income per share has been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020. Diluted net income per share for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 is not shown. Although there were outstanding dilutive shares, it is not possible to determine an average stock price because the stock o f KANTSU was not listed at the end of February 2020. Equity in earnings of affiliates is not shown because KANTAU has no affiliates. Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Feb. 28, 2021 7,532 1,595 21.1 500.16 As of Feb. 29, 2020 6,420 626 9.8 275.21 Reference: Shareholders' equityAs of Feb. 28, 2021: 1,591 million yen As of Feb. 29, 2020: 626 million yen (3) Cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021 187 (650) 675 2,400 Fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2020 398 (401) 653 2,188 2. Dividends Dividend per share Total Dividend Dividend on 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total dividends payout ratio equity Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % Fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2020 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 - - - Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 - - - Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2022 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 - (forecast) 3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Net income per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 4,910 12.7 186 43.4 168 52.0 113 44.9 35.57 Full year 10,756 12.9 670 60.4 635 65.7 428 51.5 134.14 Note: Please refer to "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (4) Outlook" on page 4 for further information. * Notes (1) Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting-based estimates: None 4) Restatements: None (2) Number of outstanding shares (common shares) 1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Feb. 28, 2021: 3,182,000 shares As of Feb. 29, 2020: 2,275,000 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of Feb. 28, 2021: - shares As of Feb. 29, 2020: - shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021: 2,979,558 shares Fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2020: 2,275,000 shares Note: KANTSU conducted a 50-for-1 common stock split on October 30, 2019. The number of shares outstanding at the end of the period and the average number of shares outstanding during the period have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020. This financial report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this document are based on information that was available when this information was announced and on assumptions as of the announcement date concerning uncertainties that may affect results of operations in the future. Consequently, these statements are not promises by KANTSU regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (4) Outlook" on page 4 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage. How to view supplementary information materials for financial results The supplementary information materials for financial results will be available on KANTSU's website (https://www.kantsu.com/ir/) on April 14, 2021. KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 Contents of Attachments 1. Overview of Results of Operations 2 (1) Results of Operations 2 (2) Financial Position 3 (3) Cash Flows 4 (4) Outlook 4 2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards 8 3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 9 (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheet 9 (2) Non-consolidated Statement of Income 11 (3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 13 (4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 15 (5) Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements 17 Going Concern Assumption 17 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 17 Segment Information 17 Per Share Information 19 Subsequent Events 20 1 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 1. Overview of Results of Operations This section is a summary of the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of KANTSU in the fiscal year that ended on February 28, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the judgments of KANTSU as of February 28, 2021. (1) Results of Operations During the fiscal year that ended on February 28, 2021, there were severe restrictions on economic activity in Japan for a while because of the state of emergency due to the COVID -19 crisis. Furthermore, consumer spending plunged as local governments asked people to limit outings as much as possible. Although a recovery was observed in some sectors of the Japanese economy after the state of emergency ended, the economic outlook remains unclear because of another upturn in COVID -19 cases that started in November 2020 and other reasons. Logistics companies in Japan continued to operate even during the state of emergency, while taking steps to prevent COVID-19 infections, because logistics was classified as an essential service for maintaining consumer and business activities. As a result, logistics companies fulfilled their responsibil ities as a key component of Japan's infrastructure for these activities. During the fiscal year, we took many actions for improving efficiency, including measures for raising the productivity of logistics services for existing customers, while implementing safety measures for employees. To receive business from new customers, we strengthened our ability to provide services by adding distribution centers and enlarging existing centers. In addition, there were activities for the effective use of the internet to attract new customers, including the further upgrading of search engine optimization. Due to these activities, fiscal year sales increased 30.5% year-on-year to 9,530 million yen, operating profit increased 43.5% to 418 million yen and ordinary profit increased 50.0% to 383 million yen. There was extraordinary income of 17 million yen due to gains on sales of investment securities, the result of sales of investments held for business relationships. As a result, profit increased 66.0% to 283 million yen. Business segment performance was as follows. Business segment sales are sales to external customers and segment profit or loss is based on operating profit in the income statement. Logistics services business The workforce of this business was increased to handle the larger volume of shipments. In addition, there were many activities to increase customer satisfaction. We started using logistics robots and began using the Cloud Thomas warehouse management system that we developed ahead of schedule in order to use this system during the peak volume period of December 2020. These activities to upgrade our operations resulted in a steady improvement in productivity, mainly for EC/catalog logistics support services. To receive orders from new customers, we worked even harder on search engine optimization and many other activities for the effective use of the internet to attract customers. In the EC/catalog logistics support services category, which is the main component of this segment, the volume of shipments continued to climb because of the growth of e -commerce sales of existing customers. We also added many new customers during the fiscal year. Due to the outlook for Tokyo area distribution centers to reach full capacity sooner than anticipated, the third Tokyo distribution center began operations in October 2020 and other investments were made to maintain an infrastructure capable of handling the business of new customers. In the software sales and use services category, there was steady progress with receiv ing orders from new customers, chiefly for the Cloud Thomas warehouse management system. As a result, net sales increased 30.9% year-on-year to 9,443 million yen and segment profit increased 31.7% to 429 million yen. 2 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 Other businesses Technology education services for foreign trainees was unable to operate mainly because of the suspension of operations of schools in Myanmar due to the COVID -19 crisis. However, other educational services performed well because this crisis did not have a significant impact on these activities. As a result, net sales increased 0.2% year-on-year to 86 million yen and segment loss was 11 million yen, compared with a loss of 34 million yen in the previous fiscal year. Results by Business Segment for the Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (Thousands of yen) Segment Net sales Segment profit (loss) (operating profit (loss)) YoY change Operating YoY change Services Amount Comp. (%) Amount profit on net (%) (%) sales (%) EC/catalog logistics support 8,968,399 94.1 34.3 services Outsourced order processing 92,871 1.0 (7.2) services Software sales and use 297,033 3.1 46.9 services Others 85,630 0.9 (63.3) Logistics services business 9,443,935 99.1 30.9 429,224 4.5 31.7 Other businesses 86,518 0.9 0.2 (11,151) - - Total for reportable segments 9,530,453 100.0 30.5 418,072 4.4 43.5 Note: Rakuten Super Logistics services are included in EC/catalog logistics support services. (2) Financial Position Total assets at the end of the current fiscal year were 7,532 million yen, an increase of 1,112 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Liabilities were 5,937 million yen, an increase of 143 million yen and net assets were 1,595 million yen, an increase of 969 million yen. The major changes are as follows. Current assets Current assets increased 615 million yen to 4,142 million yen. This was attributable primarily to increases of 141 million yen in cash and deposits, mainly the result of a stock offering, third-party stock allotment and the exercise of share acquisition rights and 250 million yen in accounts receivable-trade due to sales growth and to 155 million yen of electronically recorded monetary claims. Non-current assets Non-current assets increased 497 million yen to 3,390 million yen. There were increases of 103 million yen in buildings due to the expansion of refrigerated and frozen warehouses, 50 million yen in machinery and equipment due to purchases of logistics robots and other automation equipment and other machinery, 50 million yen in tools, furniture and fixtures due to purchases of medium duty shelving units, 68 million yen in software due to the development of a warehouse management system, and 115 million yen in leasehold and guarantee deposits due to new and enlarged distribution centers. In addition, there is construction in progress of 109 million yen for preparations to begin using logistics robots. Current liabilities Current liabilities increased 176 million yen to 1,836 million yen. This was attributable mainly to increases of 91 million yen in accounts payable-trade because of the increase in 3 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 the cost of sales and 65 million yen in the current portion of long -term borrowings because of the transfer of long-term borrowings to the current portion. Non-current liabilities Non-current liabilities decreased 32 million yen to 4,101 million yen. There were lease obligations of 15 million yen resulting from capital expenditures and a 71 million yen decrease in long-term borrowings because of the transfer of borrowings to the current portion. Net assets Net assets increased 969 million yen to 1,595 million yen. Share capital and the capital surplus each increased 135 million yen because of the stock offering, 28 million yen because of the third-party allotment of stock, and 174 million yen because of the exercise of share acquisition rights. In addition, retained earnings increased 283 million yen because of the fiscal year profit. (3) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter, "cash") at the end of the current fiscal year increased 212 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,400 million yen. The cash flow components during the fiscal year and the main reasons for changes are as described below. Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities totaled 187 million yen, compared with 398 million yen provided in the previous fiscal year. Major positive factors include profit before income taxes of 392 million yen, depreciation of 239 million yen and an increase in trade payables of 91 million yen. Major negative factors include an increase in trade receivables of 416 million yen and income taxes paid of 104 million yen. Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities totaled 650 million yen, compared with 401 million yen used in the previous fiscal year. Major negative factors include purchase of property, plant and equipment of 539 million yen, purchase of intangible assets of 130 million yen and payments of leasehold and guarantee deposits of 115 million yen. Major positive factors include proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits of 120 million yen. Cash flows from financing activities Net cash provided by financing activities totaled 675 million yen, compared with 653 million yen provided in the previous fiscal year. Major positive factors include proceeds from long -term borrowings of 800 million yen and proceeds from issuance of shares of 675 million yen. Major negative factors include repayments of long-term borrowings of 805 million yen. (4) Outlook a. Overall outlook According to a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry report concerning a 2019 survey of the e -commerce market, which is closely linked to services provided by KANTSU, worldwide EC sales in the B-to-C category were 19.4 trillion yen in 2019. This is 7.65% higher than sales of 18.0 trillion yen in 2018. The EC ratio was 6.76% in the B-to-C category, 0.54 of a percentage point higher than in 2018. Furthermore, in the merchandise sales category, the B-to-C EC market increased 8.09% from 9.3 trillion yen in 2018 to 10.5 trillion yen in 2019. These figures demonstrate that the EC market is continuing to expand. In the logistics industry, all companies are continuing to provide services while using numerous measures for 4 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 safety during the COVID-19 crisis. During this crisis, the role of logistics companies as part of the social infrastructure has become even more important in order to help meet growing demand in the EC sector and support growth of this market. In the EC/catalog logistics support services sector, we expect sales from cargo transport fees to be about 800 million yen below the outlook based on the budget because of the switch to different contracts with some customers. However, there will be two new distribution centers in 2021 to meet new d emand. The EC/Catalog Distribution Center (warehouse space of about 18,500 square meters) in the city of Amagasaki in Hyogo prefecture is scheduled to open in April 2021 and the D -to-C Center (warehouse space of about 17,200 square meters), also in Amagasaki, is scheduled to open in June 2021. In addition, we will continue to use the internet for effective measures to attract new customers. Another goal is improving efficiency for services for current customers. This includes constant measures for improving productivity, such as by using logistics robots and other automated equipment. The aim is to further increase customer satisfaction by handling with efficiency and reliability the steadily growing volume of shipments. Based on this outlook, in the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022, we forecast a 12.9% increase in sales to 10,756 million yen, a 60.4% increase in operating profit to 670 million yen, a 65.7% increase in ordinary profit to 635 million yen and a 51.5% increase in profit to 428 million ye n. In prior years before the fiscal year that ended on February 28, 2021, there was one reportable segment called logistics services and all other businesses were in others. In accordance with a resolution approved today by the board of directors, there will be two reportable segments beginning with the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022 by establishing the IT automation segment. One reason is the increasing contribution to sales and earnings of software sales and use services, which is currently included in the logistics services segment. Another reason is the increasing importance of software sales and use services within the current medium -term business plan. In conjunction with this change, IT automation sales and earnings in the fiscal year that e nded on February 28, 2021 have been calculated by using the performance of software sales and use services and deducted from the logistics services segment. b. Individual assumptions Net sales We forecast a 12.9% increase in net sales to 10,756 million yen. KANTSU creates proposals for ways for existing customers to increase the productivity of their logistics operations in order to retain these customers and raise the volume of business with them. To establish relationships with new customers, we seek companies that are considering the use of the internet for outsourcing logistics operations. Companies that contact us are invited to attend warehouse tours and other events. By observing our warehouse operations, representatives of these companies gain a tho rough understanding of our services that can result in a new logistic service orders. The sales forecast is based on actual sales of individual current customers and services. For major customers, as much information as possible is collected about our services, including the outlook for the volume of shipments. Then projected sales for each customer and service are added. For the outlook for adding new customers, plans for new and enlarged distribution centers are incorporated and, for prospective customers where business discussions are at an advanced stage, studies are performed concerning progress with the process to a yes or no decision about placing an order as well as the level of difficulty of sales activities for each customer. A sales forecast is established for prospective customers where we believe there are good prospects for receiving orders. In addition, based on the number of new customers acquired in prior years, an outlook is determined for the number of other new customers in the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022 and this number is used to determine a reasonable sales forecast for these customers. Business segment forecasts are as follows. 5 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 Logistics services business This segment accounts for 95.7% of the sales forecast for the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022. Service categories of this segment are EC/catalog logistics support, outsourced order processing, Rakuten Super Logistics and logistics consulting. For current customers, as much information as possible is collected about the outlook for shipment volumes and other items involving KANTSU services. Then the projected sales for each customer are added by forecasting shipment volume and other items determined based on prior year performance and by multiplying by the expected unit prices that will apply to each customer. To determine the outlook for adding new customers, for prospective customers where business discussions are at an advanced stage, studies are performed concerning progress with the process to a yes or no decision about placing an order as well as the difficulty of sales activities for each customer. A sales forecast is established for prospective customers where we believe there are good prospects for receiving orders. In addition, based on the number of new customers acquired in prior years, an outlook is determined for the number of other new customers in the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022 and this number is used to determine a reasonable sales forecast for these customers. By using this process, and after factoring in the outlook for sales from cargo transport fees to be about 800 million yen below the outlook based on the budget because of the switch to different contracts with some customers (the effect on earnings at all levels is negligible), we add ed the sales forecasts for each current customer to the new customer sales forecast of 1,500 million yen. The forecast also reflects the first full fiscal year contribution to sales of new customers acquired in the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. The result is a segment sales forecast of 10,292 million yen, 12.5% more than in the previous fiscal year. IT automation business This business is growing rapidly, having achieved sales growth of 46.9% in the fiscal year that ended on February 28, 2021. The activities of this business are the Cloud Thomas warehouse management system, the Annie check list system, and two services launched in the fiscal year end ed on February 28, 2021: the e.can system for the automatic processing of orders received and the ippo! service for outsourced robotic process automation (RPA) production. For current customers, a forecast for the use of services was established based on the use of individual services in prior years and the individual forecasts were added. To determine the outlook for adding new customers, for prospective customers where business discussions are at an advanced stage, studies are performed concerning progress with the process to a yes or no decision about placing an order as well as the difficulty of sales a ctivities for each customer. A sales forecast is established for prospective customers where we believe there are good prospects for starting to provide services. In addition, based on the number of new customers acquired in prior years, progress with sales activities using business alliances, the outlook for the benefits of advertising and other marketing activities, and other factors, an outlook is determined for the number of other new customers in the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022 and this number is used to determine a reasonable sales forecast for these customers. This process resulted in a segment sales forecast of 349 million yen, 17.6% more than in the previous fiscal year. Note: The prior-year sales comparison in the IT automation segment uses sales of the software sales and use services category of the logistics services segment. In addition, results of operations for the logistics services segment for the fiscal year that ended on February 28, 2021 has not been audited by the independent auditor. Other businesses Other businesses include technology education services for foreign trainees and other education services. Foreign trainee education services must be suspended for the time being because of the COVID -19 pandemic and unrest in Myanmar, the primary location of these services. As a result, we established a conservative sales estimate for 6 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 these services. For other education services, we established a reasonable forecast that reflects school utilization rates and other performance metrics in prior years. In addition, the sales forecast includes estimated sales of the service that started in the fiscal year that ended on February 28, 2021 for helping people with developmental disabilities find jobs. By using this process, we established a segment sales forecast of 115 million yen, up 33.1% from the previous fiscal year. Cost of sales In the logistics services business, we established a staffing plan for individual logistics service bases that is based on the number of people when the outlook was established and reflects seasonal changes in staffing. We used this plan to calculate an estimate of personnel expenses. We estimated rent expenses by incorporating new and expanded facilities and other factors; outsourcing expenses by incorporating expected changes in the volume of outsourced work; depreciation expenses by incorporating investments in logistics robots, material handling equipment and other equipment; and freight-out expenses by using the shipment volume forecast used for the sales forecast. For other items in the cost of sales, we incorporated changes in sales based on the prior year performance of individual logistics services facilities. In the software business, we estimated personnel expenses by using the estimated time required for maintenance and other services in the staffing plan for the data systems department. We estimated depreciation expenses by using prior year depreciation expenses and the expected increase in depreciable assets based on the fiscal year software develo pment plan. For other items in the cost of sales, we incorporated changes in sales based on the prior year performance. The cost of sales forecast also reflects a decrease in the freight-out cost associated with the decline in freight transport sales at some customers and the expected improvement in efficiency due to the use of logistics robots and other automated equipment, the use of an upgraded version of the Cloud Thomas warehouse management system, and other measures. On the other hand, we expect increases in two major components of the cost of sales other than freight transport: personnel expenses and rent expenses. As a result, we forecast an 8.8% increase in the cost of sales to 9,148 million yen. Selling, general and administrative expenses This forecast is based on expenses in the previous fiscal year and reflects expected increases in personnel expenses, expenses for software maintenance and IT systems, and depreciation expenses due to the upgraded version of the new warehouse management system and other items. The forecast also incorporates the outlook for higher expenses resulting from new offices and more people for administrative and system development positions. This process resulted in an estimated increase of 32.5% in selling, general and administrative expenses to 937 million yen. Operating profit Due to the projected sales growth and other reasons, we forecast a 60.4% increase in operating profit to 670 million yen. Ordinary profit The estimates for non-operating income and expense items expected in the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022 use a reasonable outlook based on income and expenses in the previous fiscal year. As a result, we forecast a 65.7% increase in ordinary profit to 635 million yen. Profit We forecast a 51.5% increase in profit to 428 million yen. In the fiscal year that ended on February 28, 2021, there was an extraordinary income of 17 million yen and extraordinary losses of 8 million yen. No extraordinary income or loss is expected in the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022. 7 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 FY2/22 forecasts (Millions of yen) FY2/22 forecasts FY2/21 Plan Comp. (%) YoY change Results Comp. (%) (%) EC/catalog logistics support 10,115 94.0 12.8 8,968 94.1 services Outsourced order processing 111 1.0 19.7 92 1.0 services Others 66 0.6 (22.8) 85 0.9 Logistics services business 10,292 95.7 12.5 9,146 96.0 Cloud Thomas 244 2.3 20.8 202 2.1 Others 104 1.0 10.6 94 1.0 IT automation business 349 3.2 17.6 297 3.1 Other businesses 115 1.1 33.1 86 0.9 Net sales 10,756 100.0 12.9 9,530 100.0 Operating profit 670 6.2 60.4 418 4.4 Ordinary profit 635 5.9 65.7 383 4.0 Profit 428 4.0 51.5 283 3.0 Notes: 1. Rakuten Super Logistics services are included in EC/catalog logistics support services. 2. Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on February 28, 2022, the software sales and use services category of the logistics services business segment will become a separate business segment called IT automation. In conjunction with this change, IT automation sales and earnings in the fiscal year that ended on February 28, 2021 have been calculated by using the performance of software sales and use services and deducted from the logistics services segment. 2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards KANTSU has a policy of preparing its financial statements using Japanese GAAP to permit comparisons with other fiscal years as well as comparisons with the performance of other Japanese companies. 8 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) FY2/20 FY2/21 (As of Feb. 29, 2020) (As of Feb. 28, 2021) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 2,450,903 2,592,792 Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating - 155,419 Accounts receivable - trade 850,263 1,100,638 Advance payments - trade 71,609 108,835 Prepaid expenses 150,292 181,868 Other 16,154 20,371 Allowance for doubtful accounts (12,338) (17,700) Total current assets 3,526,884 4,142,224 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 762,580 948,103 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (172,972) (254,839) loss Buildings, net 589,607 693,263 Machinery and equipment 238,628 330,562 Accumulated depreciation (73,145) (114,956) Machinery and equipment, net 165,482 215,606 Vehicles 13,288 13,288 Accumulated depreciation (12,478) (12,969) Vehicles, net 810 318 Tools, furniture and fixtures 239,894 329,864 Accumulated depreciation (124,818) (164,028) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 115,075 165,836 Land 1,125,087 1,125,087 Construction in progress - 109,111 Leased assets - 17,843 Accumulated depreciation - (956) Leased assets, net - 16,886 Total property, plant and equipment 1,996,062 2,326,110 Intangible assets Software 191,235 259,583 Other 349 349 Total intangible assets 191,584 259,933 Investments and other assets Investment securities 22,894 - Investments in capital 631 511 Long-term loans receivable 50,000 36,000 Long-term prepaid expenses 25,776 24,253 Leasehold and guarantee deposits 468,949 584,074 Distressed receivables 8,508 1,467 Deferred tax assets - 24,139 Other 138,250 136,520 Allowance for doubtful accounts (9,053) (2,243) Total investments and other assets 705,956 804,721 Total non-current assets 2,893,604 3,390,765 Total assets 6,420,488 7,532,989 9 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 (Thousands of yen) FY2/20 FY2/21 (As of Feb. 29, 2020) (As of Feb. 28, 2021) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 380,115 472,002 Current portion of long-term borrowings 747,831 813,820 Accounts payable - other 293,104 240,011 Accrued expenses 13,735 24,997 Income taxes payable 69,146 109,726 Advances received 47,786 50,121 Deposits received 17,388 24,254 Provision for bonuses 33,417 30,272 Lease obligations - 3,893 Other 57,404 66,907 Total current liabilities 1,659,931 1,836,007 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 3,923,105 3,852,065 Asset retirement obligations 72,614 73,177 Lease obligations - 15,042 Deferred tax liabilities 5,178 - Other 133,563 161,406 Total non-current liabilities 4,134,461 4,101,691 Total liabilities 5,794,392 5,937,699 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 110,750 449,606 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 90,750 429,606 Other capital surplus 6,000 6,000 Total capital surpluses 96,750 435,606 Retained earnings Other retained earnings Retained earnings brought forward 423,269 706,285 Total retained earnings 423,269 706,285 Total shareholders' equity 630,769 1,591,498 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (4,673) - Total valuation and translation adjustments (4,673) - Share acquisition rights - 3,792 Total net assets 626,096 1,595,290 Total liabilities and net assets 6,420,488 7,532,989 10 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 (2) Non-consolidated Statement of Income (Thousands of yen) FY2/20 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) Net sales 7,301,709 9,530,453 Cost of sales 6,327,243 8,404,403 Gross profit 974,465 1,126,050 Selling, general and administrative expenses 683,043 707,977 Operating profit 291,422 418,072 Non-operating income Interest income 347 614 Dividend income 441 302 Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts - 6,336 Rental income from land and buildings 2,700 2,280 Subsidy income 2,978 13,289 Gain on sales of goods 2,529 2,011 Other 4,046 5,603 Total non-operating income 13,043 30,436 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 44,155 43,451 Going public expenses 3,959 4,936 Issuance cost of subscription rights to shares - 9,565 Other 834 7,202 Total non-operating expenses 48,949 65,156 Ordinary profit 255,515 383,353 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities - 17,226 Subsidy income 12,633 - Total extraordinary income 12,633 17,226 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets - 6,978 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 691 1,582 Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current 12,633 - assets Loss on sales of investment securities 11 - Loss on valuation of investment securities 233 - Loss on valuation of golf club membership 343 - Total extraordinary losses 13,912 8,561 Profit before income taxes 254,236 392,019 Income taxes - current 89,287 138,321 Income taxes - deferred (5,556) (29,317) Total income taxes 83,730 109,003 Profit 170,505 283,015 11 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 Cost of Sales Statement (Thousands of yen) FY2/20 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) Item Amount % Amount % I Labor cost 1,506,562 23.8 1,603,746 19.1 II Expenses Note 4,753,778 75.1 6,794,066 80.8 Cost of products manufactured 6,260,341 98.9 8,397,813 99.9 Beginning merchandise inventory 21,737 - Cost of purchased goods 45,165 6,590 Total 66,902 6,590 Ending merchandise inventory - - Cost of goods sold 66,902 1.1 6,590 0.1 Total cost of sales 6,327,243 100.0 8,404,403 100.0 Note: Major breakdown of expenses is as follows: (Thousands of yen) Item FY2/20 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) Freight-out and transportation 2,655,744 3,776,878 expenses Outsourcing expenses 266,917 274,675 Rent expenses 1,102,946 1,617,684 Depreciation 141,808 190,859 12 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 (3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity FY2/20 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained Total Share Legal Other Total earnings Total retained shareholders' capital capital capital capital Retained earnings equity surplus surplus surplus earnings brought forward Balance at beginning 110,750 90,750 6,000 96,750 252,764 252,764 460,264 of period Changes during period Issuance of new - shares Profit 170,505 170,505 170,505 Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during - - - - 170,505 170,505 170,505 period Balance at end of 110,750 90,750 6,000 96,750 423,269 423,269 630,769 period (Thousands of yen) Valuation and translation adjustments Share acquisition Valuation difference Total valuation and Total net assets on available-for-sale translation rights securities adjustments Balance at beginning 6,524 6,524 - 466,788 of period Changes during period Issuance of new - shares Profit 170,505 Net changes in items other than (11,198) (11,198) (11,198) shareholders' equity Total changes during (11,198) (11,198) - 159,307 period Balance at end of (4,673) (4,673) - 626,096 period 13 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained Total Share Legal Other Total earnings Total retained shareholders' capital capital capital capital Retained earnings equity surplus surplus surplus earnings brought forward Balance at beginning 110,750 90,750 6,000 96,750 423,269 423,269 630,769 of period Changes during period Issuance of new 338,856 338,856 338,856 677,713 shares Profit 283,015 283,015 283,015 Net changes in items other than - shareholders' equity Total changes during 338,856 338,856 - 338,856 283,015 283,015 960,728 period Balance at end of 449,606 429,606 6,000 435,606 706,285 706,285 1,591,498 period (Thousands of yen) Valuation and translation adjustments Share acquisition Valuation difference Total valuation and Total net assets on available-for-sale translation rights securities adjustments Balance at beginning (4,673) (4,673) - 626,096 of period Changes during period Issuance of new 677,713 shares Profit 283,015 Net changes in items other than 4,673 4,673 3,792 8,465 shareholders' equity Total changes during 4,673 4,673 3,792 969,194 period Balance at end of - - 3,792 1,595,290 period 14 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 (4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Thousands of yen) FY2/20 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 254,236 392,019 Depreciation 173,214 239,229 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts 15,577 (1,447) Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses 5,940 (3,145) Interest and dividend income (788) (916) Interest expenses 44,155 43,451 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 36 - Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets - 6,978 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 691 1,582 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities 11 (17,226) Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities 233 - Subsidy income (12,633) - Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current 12,633 - assets Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (159,685) (416,643) Decrease (increase) in inventories 21,739 - Decrease (increase) in advance payments - trade 11,769 (37,225) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 122,904 91,887 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other 37,248 (21,345) Other, net (22,986) 57,177 Subtotal 504,298 334,373 Interest and dividends received 788 916 Interest paid (43,011) (43,135) Income taxes paid (67,747) (104,609) Subsidies received 3,868 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 398,196 187,545 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (113,812) (48,813) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 219,827 120,000 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (265,651) (539,067) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 1,588 57 Purchase of intangible assets (98,550) (130,569) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 280 44,794 Loan advances (50,000) - Collection of loans receivable - 1,000 Payments of leasehold and guarantee deposits (151,981) (115,125) Proceeds from repayment of lease and guarantee 22,000 - deposits Other, net 34,648 17,284 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (401,650) (650,438) 15 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 (Thousands of yen) FY2/20 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 1,420,000 800,000 Repayments of long-term borrowings (766,667) (805,051) Repayments of lease obligations - (717) Proceeds from issuance of shares - 675,362 Proceeds from issuance of share acquisition rights - 6,143 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 653,333 675,737 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash (36) - equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 649,842 212,843 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,538,305 2,188,148 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,188,148 2,400,992 16 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Not applicable. Segment Information 1. Overview of reportable segments The KANTSU's reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors to make decisions about resource allocation and to assess performance. KANTSU has designated the "logistics services business" as its reportable segment because sales and profits from the logistics business, its main business, account for more than 90% of total sales and profits. The main services of this segment are as follows. EC/catalog logistics support services

Outsourced order processing services

Software sales and use services

Rakuten Super Logistics services

Logistics consulting services 2. Calculation method for net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities, and other items for each reportable segment The accounting policies for reportable segments are generally the same as those used for preparing the non-consolidated financial statements. Segment profit for reportable segments are based on operating profit. There are no inter-segment transfers. 3. Information related to net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities, and other items for each reportable segment FY2/20 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Adjustment Amounts shown on Others (Note 1) Total non-consolidated Logistics services (Note 2) financial statements Net sales External sales 7,215,332 86,376 7,301,709 - 7,301,709 Inter-segment sales - - - - - and transfers Total 7,215,332 86,376 7,301,709 - 7,301,709 Segment profit (loss) 325,834 (34,411) 291,422 - 291,422 Segment assets 3,680,882 98,377 3,779,259 2,641,229 6,420,488 Other items Depreciation 171,599 1,614 173,214 - 173,214 Increase in property, plant and 390,046 9,951 399,997 - 399,997 equipment and intangible assets Notes: 1. Others are businesses that are not included in the reportable segment and mainly consist of technology education services for foreign trainees and other education services. 2. The 2,641,229 thousand yen adjustment to segment assets is corporate assets that are not allocated to any of the reportable segments. Corporate assets mainly consist of cash and deposits that cannot be attributed to reportable segments. 17 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Adjustment Amounts shown on Others (Note 1) Total non-consolidated Logistics services (Note 2) financial statements Net sales External sales 9,443,935 86,518 9,530,453 - 9,530,453 Inter-segment sales - - - - - and transfers Total 9,443,935 86,518 9,530,453 - 9,530,453 Segment profit (loss) 429,224 (11,151) 418,072 - 418,072 Segment assets 4,661,160 78,901 4,740,062 2,792,927 7,532,989 Other items Depreciation 238,183 1,045 239,229 - 239,229 Increase in property, plant and 653,665 3,654 657,319 - 657,319 equipment and intangible assets Notes: 1. Others are businesses that are not included in the reportable segment and mainly consist of technology education services for foreign trainees and other education services. 2. The 2,792,927 thousand yen adjustment to segment assets is corporate assets that are not allocated to any of the reportable segments. Corporate assets mainly consist of cash and deposits that cannot be attributed to report able segments. 18 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 Per Share Information (Yen) FY2/20 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) Net assets per share 275.21 500.16 Net income per share 74.95 94.99 Diluted net income per share - 90.00 Notes: 1. Diluted net income per share for FY2/20 is not shown. Although there were outstanding dilutive shares, it is not possible to determine an average stock price because the stock of KANTSU was not listed. The stock of KANTSU was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market on March 19, 2020. Diluted net income per share for FY2/21 was determined by using an average stock price during the period between the listing and the end of February 2021. In accordance with a resolution approved at the Board of Directors on September 13, 2019, KANTSU conducted a 50-for-1 common stock split on October 30, 2019. Net assets per share and net income per share have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the fi scal year ended February 29, 2020. The basis of calculating the net income per share and the diluted net income per share is as follows: (Thousands of yen) FY2/20 FY2/21 (Mar. 1, 2019 - Feb. 29, 2020) (Mar. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021) (1) Net income per share [Basis for calculation] Profit 170,505 283,015 Amounts not attributable to common shareholders - - Profit applicable to common shares 170,505 283,015 Average number of common shares outstanding during 2,275,000 2,979,558 the period (shares) (2) Diluted net income per share [Basis for calculation] Adjustment to profit - - Increase in number of common shares (shares) - 165,183 [of which share acquisition rights (shares)] [-] [165,183] Summary of dilutive shares not included in the 2 types of share acquisition calculation of diluted net income per share since there rights (189,500 common - was no dilutive effect shares) 19 KANTSU CO., LTD. (9326) Financial Results for FY2/21 Subsequent Events 1. Exercise of share acquisition rights During the period from February 28, 2021 to April 9, 2021, the 4th series of share acquisition rights allocated by KANTSU on November 6, 2020 were partially exercised. A summary of the exercise of these share acquisition rights are as follows. (1) Number of share acquisition rights exercised: 150 units (2) Class and number of shares issued: 15,000 shares of KANTSU common stock (3) Increase in share capital: 18,128 thousand yen (4) Increase in legal capital surplus: 18,128 thousand yen Above figures do not include the number of shares exercised between April 10 and April 14, 2021 . 2. Purchase of non-current assets On April 14, 2021, the KANTSU board of directors approved a resolution to purchase non -current assets as follows. Reason for purchase of non-current assets

Demand for e-commerce logistics and for refrigerated and frozen warehouses is increasing. To meet this demand and increase the ability to attract new customers, KANTSU will construct an automated warehouse with space for ambient storage and cold storage. Purchases Automated warehouse (refrigerated/frozen) About 1,000 pallets Automated warehouse (ambient) About 1,300 pallets Cold storage equipment *Warehouse floor area is about 2,460 square meters. (3) Acquisition cost 465 million yen (planned) (4) Schedule Board of directors' resolution April 14, 2021 Construction May 2021 to January 2022 (planned) Start of operations February 2022 (planned) Outlook

This acquisition will have only a negligible effect on results of operations for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022. This summary report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including a ttachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation. 20 Attachments Original document

