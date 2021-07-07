Log in
    BZ   US48553T1060

KANZHUN LIMITED

(BZ)
Ademi LLP : Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Kanzhun Limited.

07/07/2021 | 03:14am EDT
MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ).  The investigation results from inaccurate statements Kanzhun may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/kanzhun-limited or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Kanzhun properly disclosed ongoing investigations by the Cyberspace Administration of China. 

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/kanzhun-limited.                    

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-kanzhun-limited-301326613.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
