BZ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Kanzhun Limited Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

09/02/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kanzhun securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bz.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bz or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Kanzhun you have until September 10, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
