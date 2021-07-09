Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kanzhun Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZ   US48553T1060

KANZHUN LIMITED

(BZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) on Behalf of Investors

07/09/2021 | 07:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BZ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”) for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that, during the review period, Kanzhun’s “‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $5.79, or 16%, to close at $30.52 per share on July 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Kanzhun ADSs, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KANZHUN LIMITED
07/09INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Kanzh..
BU
07/08KANZHUN  : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Kanzhun Limited Investors ..
PR
07/08U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
RE
07/07KANZHUN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kanzhun, Ltd. on Be..
BU
07/07China takes a tough stance against its tech champions (and it's not over yet)
07/07ADEMI LLP  : Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Kanzhun Limited.
PR
07/06ALIBABA  : China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms after Didi IPO dr..
RE
07/06THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Kanzhun Limited (..
BU
07/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
07/06Full Truck Alliance Among Select Firms Placed Under Cybersecurity Review in C..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 944 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 -942 M -145 M -145 M
Net cash 2020 4 436 M 685 M 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 93 724 M 14 466 M 14 466 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3 388
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart KANZHUN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kanzhun Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANZHUN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhao Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tao Zhang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhao Xuan Yang Independent Director
Yong gang Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANZHUN LIMITED0.00%16 818
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.96%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED38.51%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.16%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.02%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE28.27%63 952