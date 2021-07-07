Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kanzhun Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZ   US48553T1060

KANZHUN LIMITED

(BZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KANZHUN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kanzhun, Ltd. on Behalf of Kanzhun Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/07/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) on behalf of Kanzhun stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kanzhun has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

The investigation concerns whether Kanzhun and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around June 11, 2021, Kanzhun conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 48 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $19.00 per ADS. Then, on July 5, 2021, Kanzhun issued a press release entitled “Kanzhun Limited Announces Cybersecurity Review in China.” According to the Company’s release, “pursuant to the announcement posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, the Company is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority. During the review period, [Kanzhun’s] ‘BOSS Zhipin' app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process.”

On this news, Kanzhun's ADS price fell $5.79 per share, or 15.95%, to close at $30.52 per share on July 6, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kanzhun shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KANZHUN LIMITED
12:16aU.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
RE
07/07KANZHUN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kanzhun, Ltd. on Be..
BU
07/07China takes a tough stance against its tech champions (and it's not over yet)
07/07ADEMI LLP  : Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Kanzhun Limited.
PR
07/06ALIBABA  : China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms after Didi IPO dr..
RE
07/06THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Kanzhun Limited (..
BU
07/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
07/06Full Truck Alliance Among Select Firms Placed Under Cybersecurity Review in C..
MT
07/06INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Kanzh..
BU
07/06INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 944 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 -942 M -145 M -145 M
Net cash 2020 4 436 M 685 M 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 82 867 M 12 802 M 12 791 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3 388
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart KANZHUN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kanzhun Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANZHUN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhao Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tao Zhang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhao Xuan Yang Independent Director
Yong gang Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANZHUN LIMITED0.00%16 818
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.86%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED34.57%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.78%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.05%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE26.51%63 952