Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kanzhun Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZ   US48553T1060

KANZHUN LIMITED

(BZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45 2022-06-24 am EDT
27.71 USD   +11.00%
09:26aKANZHUN : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
09:22aWall Street Set for Gains Friday, Powell Testimony in Focus
MT
07:24aKanzhun Swings to Q1 Adjusted Profit as Revenue Increases; Issues Q2 Revenue Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KANZHUN : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K

06/24/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KANZHUN LIMITED Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB1,137.9 million (US$179.5 million), an increase of 44.3% from RMB788.5 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Calculated cash billings1for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB1,291.5 million (US$203.7 million), an increase of 9.2% from RMB1,182.4 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Average monthly active users2 for the first quarter of 2022 were 25.2 million, compared to 24.9 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Total paid enterprise customers3in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 increased by 41.4% to 4.1 million from 2.9 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB12.2 million (US$1.9 million), compared to RMB176.2 million for the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income4for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB121.1 million (US$19.1 million), compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB127.5 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another quarter of solid performance despite headwinds and challenges. Our effective and resilient business model, combined with our strong value propositions and industrial competence, were further proven with sustainable revenue growth momentum and sturdy profit capability. While facing the negative impact of the pandemic's resurgence in China, we believe that our quality services and technologies continue make us well positioned to serve the needs of our users and uphold our social responsibility in overcoming difficulties during these challenging times."

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, further commented, "Our strong financial performance in the quarter once again demonstrates our sustainable competitive advantages. Our total revenues in the quarter increased by 44.3% year over year. We recorded net loss of RMB12.2 million and adjusted net income of RMB121.1 million in the quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB127.5 million in the same period last year. We believe that the continued strides we are making in our operating efficiency and profit-generating capabilities will lay a solid foundation for a quality growth in the long run."

1

Calculated cash billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, derived by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2

Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile applications in a given month at least once.

3

Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.

4

Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

1

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,137.9 million (US$179.5 million) for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 44.3% from RMB788.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers.

Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,127.3 million (US$177.8 million) for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 44.1% from RMB782.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was mainly due to the rapid growth in our paid enterprise customer numbers following the expansion of our user base.

Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise of paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB10.6 million (US$1.7 million) for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 65.6% from RMB6.4 million for the same period in 2021, benefiting from our continued overall growth in user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,146.1 million (US$180.8 million) for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 18.0% from RMB970.9 million for the same period of 2021. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB133.2 million (US$21.0 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared with RMB48.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Cost of revenues was RMB177.3 million (US$28.0 million) for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 65.9% from RMB106.9 million for the same period of 2021, primarily driven by increased headcount, especially in security and operation personnel, as well as increases in server and bandwidth cost as a result of expanded user base.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB522.4 million (US$82.4 million) for the first quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 15.5% from RMB618.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased marketing and advertising expenses, partially offset by increased sales and marketing employee-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB290.7 million (US$45.9 million) for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 77.5% from RMB163.8 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased headcount in research and development personnel and increased share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB155.7 million (US$24.6 million) for the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 90.6% from RMB81.7 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased headcount in general and administrative personnel and increased share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations

Loss from operations was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB180.0 million for the same period of 2021.

2

Net loss and adjusted net income/loss

Net loss was RMB12.2 million (US$1.9 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB176.2 million for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income was RMB121.1 million (US$19.1 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB127.5 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Net loss per ADS and adjusted net income/loss per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.03 (US$0.00) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB3.94 in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 were RMB0.28 (US$0.04) and RMB0.26 (US$0.04), respectively, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB3.23 for the same period of 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB294.0 million (US$46.4 million) in the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 77.9% from RMB165.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was RMB12,425.2 million (US$1,960.0 million) as of March 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

In March 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its American depositary shares over the following 12 months. The share repurchases may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.09 billion and RMB1.10 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.7% to 5.8%. This forecast considers the impact of the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain cities and their corresponding control measures which adversely affected recruitment needs, as well as reflects the Company's current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, June 24, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on June 24, 2022) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

KANZHUN LIMITED First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID:

9966786

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9966786

3

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until July 1, 2022, via the following details:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

China (Mandarin) Toll Free:

800-870-0206

China Toll Free:

400-632-2162

United States Toll Free:

+1-855-452-5696

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-117

Singapore Toll Free:

800-616-2305

Conference ID:

9966786

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar ("US$") amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on March 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as calculated cash billings, adjusted net income/loss, adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company derives calculated cash billings by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. The Company uses calculated cash billings to measure and monitor sales growth because the Company generally bills its paid enterprise customers at the time of sales, but may recognize a portion of the related revenue ratably over time. The Company believes calculated cash billings provide valuable insights into the cash that will be generated from sales and is a valuable measure for monitoring service demand and financial performance. The Company defines adjusted net income/loss and adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income/loss and facilitate investors' assessment of the Company's operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for most directly comparable financial measures

4

prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kanzhun.com

THE PIACENTE GROUP, INC.

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com

5

KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPRHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues

Online recruitment services to enterprise customers

782,156

1,127,318

177,830

Others

6,379

10,562

1,666

Total revenues

788,535

1,137,880

179,496

Operating cost and expenses

Cost of revenues(1)

(106,856

)

(177,348

)

(27,976

)

Sales and marketing expenses(1)

(618,537

)

(522,374

)

(82,402

)

Research and development expenses(1)

(163,767

)

(290,739

)

(45,863

)

General and administrative expenses(1)

(81,712

)

(155,687

)

(24,559

)

Total operating cost and expenses

(970,872

)

(1,146,148

)

(180,800

)

Other operating income, net

2,318

5,009

790

Loss from operations

(180,019

)

(3,259

)

(514

)

Investment income

2,811

9,274

1,463

Financial income, net

1,961

3,677

580

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

464

(442

)

(70

)

Other expenses, net

(1,396

)

(8,854

)

(1,397

)

(Loss)/Income before income tax expense

(176,179

)

396

62

Income tax expense

-

(12,568

)

(1,983

)

Net loss

(176,179

)

(12,172

)

(1,921

)

Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value

(92,263

)

-

-

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(268,442

)

(12,172

)

(1,921

)

Net loss

(176,179

)

(12,172

)

(1,921

)

Other comprehensive gain/(loss)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

25,968

(44,243

)

(6,979

)

Total comprehensive loss

(150,211

)

(56,415

)

(8,900

)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

-Basic and diluted

136,255,542

869,631,088

869,631,088

Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders

-Basic and diluted

(1.97

)

(0.01

)

(0.00

)

Net loss per ADS* attributable to ordinary shareholders

-Basic and diluted

(3.94

)

(0.03

)

(0.00

)

* Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

For the three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

Cost of revenues

3,485

7,719

1,218

Sales and marketing expenses

1,946

29,330

4,627

Research and development expenses

16,572

57,415

9,057

General and administrative expenses

26,655

38,762

6,115

48,658

133,226

21,017

6

KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share data)

As of

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

11,341,758

11,356,683

1,791,473

Short-term investments

884,996

1,068,523

168,555

Accounts receivable

1,002

1,523

240

Amounts due from related parties

6,615

8,997

1,419

Prepayments and other current assets

724,583

583,012

91,968

Total current assets

12,958,954

13,018,738

2,053,655

Non-current assets

Property, equipment and software, net

369,126

423,500

66,805

Intangible assets, net

458

436

69

Right-of-use assets, net

309,085

288,144

45,454

Other non-current assets

4,000

4,000

631

Total non-current assets

682,669

716,080

112,959

Total assets

13,641,623

13,734,818

2,166,614

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

52,963

105,141

16,586

Deferred revenue

1,958,570

2,112,210

333,193

Other payables and accrued liabilities

645,138

457,233

72,127

Operating lease liabilities, current

127,531

128,891

20,332

Total current liabilities

2,784,202

2,803,475

442,238

Non-current liabilities

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

183,365

163,036

25,718

Total non-current liabilities

183,365

163,036

25,718

Total liabilities

2,967,567

2,966,511

467,956

Shareholders' equity

Ordinary shares

554

556

88

Treasury shares (21,097,870 and 18,604,116 shares as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively)

-

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

14,624,386

14,775,050

2,330,707

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(257,765

)

(302,008

)

(47,642

)

Accumulated deficit

(3,693,119

)

(3,705,291

)

(584,495

)

Total shareholders' equity

10,674,056

10,768,307

1,698,658

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

13,641,623

13,734,818

2,166,614

7

KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)

For the three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash generated from operating activities

165,335

294,011

46,379

Net cash used in investing activities

(76,498

)

(243,519

)

(38,414

)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(12,192

)

9,104

1,436

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

26,432

(44,671

)

(7,046

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

103,077

14,925

2,355

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

3,998,203

11,341,758

1,789,118

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

4,101,280

11,356,683

1,791,473

8

KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues

788,535

1,137,880

179,496

Add: Change in deferred revenue

393,823

153,640

24,236

Calculated cash billings

1,182,358

1,291,520

203,732

Net loss

(176,179

)

(12,172

)

(1,921

)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

48,658

133,226

21,017

Adjusted net (loss)/income

(127,521

)

121,054

19,096

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(268,442

)

(12,172

)

(1,921

)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

48,658

133,226

21,017

Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(219,784

)

121,054

19,096

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (Non-GAAP)

-Basic

136,255,542

869,631,088

869,631,088

-Diluted

136,255,542

922,626,236

922,626,236

Adjusted net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders

-Basic

(1.61

)

0.14

0.02

-Diluted

(1.61

)

0.13

0.02

Adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

-Basic

(3.23

)

0.28

0.04

-Diluted

(3.23

)

0.26

0.04

9

Disclaimer

Kanzhun Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KANZHUN LIMITED
09:26aKANZHUN : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
09:22aWall Street Set for Gains Friday, Powell Testimony in Focus
MT
07:24aKanzhun Swings to Q1 Adjusted Profit as Revenue Increases; Issues Q2 Revenue Outlook
MT
07:01aKANZHUN LIMITED Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
07:01aKANZHUN LIMITED Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
06/17KANZHUN LIMITED Changes Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results to June 24,..
GL
06/17KANZHUN LIMITED Changes Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results to June 24,..
AQ
06/13KANZHUN LIMITED to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on June 20, 2022
GL
06/12Tencent-Backed Full Truck Alliance Trims Losses in Q1 as Revenue Surges 54%
MT
06/10UBS Adjusts Kanzhun Price Target to $27 From $35, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KANZHUN LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 048 M 903 M 903 M
Net income 2022 796 M 119 M 119 M
Net cash 2022 13 622 M 2 034 M 2 034 M
P/E ratio 2022 92,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72 713 M 10 856 M 10 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,77x
EV / Sales 2023 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 840
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart KANZHUN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kanzhun Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANZHUN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 167,18 CNY
Average target price 227,41 CNY
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tao Zhang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhao Xuan Yang Independent Director
Yong gang Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANZHUN LIMITED-28.44%10 430
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.03%1 893 168
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.89%47 209
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.31%47 132
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.25%46 081
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-21.67%40 250