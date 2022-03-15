Log in
KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 23, 2022

03/15/2022 | 05:01am EDT
BEIJING, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4660935

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until March 30, 2022, via the following details:

International:+61-2-8199-0299
United States Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
Conference ID:4660935

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com

In China:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
