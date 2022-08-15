Log in
    BZ   US48553T1060

KANZHUN LIMITED

(BZ)
  Report
08/15
22.17 USD   +1.60%
07/26China Life Insurance President Steps Down, Successor Named
MT
KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 23, 2022

08/15/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbc4dd254499d43dea2bdcd990e367002

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 

KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com

In China：

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com


