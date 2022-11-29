Kanzhun ADRs Climb 14% After 3Q Results Top Expectations

By Dean Seal

Kanzhun Ltd. American depositary receipts rose 14.3% to $17.24 in early trading Tuesday after the company posted higher third-quarter revenue and profit than analysts had been expecting.

The Chinese online recruitment platform reported net income of 211.7 million yuan ($29.8 million), down from CNY286.2 million in the same quarter a year ago but above the CNY110.6 million expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue slipped 2.7% to CNY1.18 billion, topping analyst expectations of CNY1.16 billion and the company's own guidance of CNY1.14 billion to CNY1.16 billion.

Chief Executive Jonathan Peng Zhao said average monthly active users for the third quarter increased 12.5% over the year to hit a record high of 32.4 million.

