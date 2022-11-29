Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kanzhun Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZ   US48553T1060

KANZHUN LIMITED

(BZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23 2022-11-29 pm EST
16.68 USD   +10.61%
11:58aKanzhun ADRs Climb 14% After 3Q Results Top Expectations
DJ
06:27aKanzhun Posts Lower Q3 Adjusted Profit, Revenue; Issues Q4 Revenue Guidance
MT
06:02aEarnings Flash (BZ) KANZHUN LIMITED Posts Q3 EPS $0.12, vs. Street Est of $0.07
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Kanzhun ADRs Climb 14% After 3Q Results Top Expectations

11/29/2022 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Kanzhun Ltd. American depositary receipts rose 14.3% to $17.24 in early trading Tuesday after the company posted higher third-quarter revenue and profit than analysts had been expecting.

The Chinese online recruitment platform reported net income of 211.7 million yuan ($29.8 million), down from CNY286.2 million in the same quarter a year ago but above the CNY110.6 million expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue slipped 2.7% to CNY1.18 billion, topping analyst expectations of CNY1.16 billion and the company's own guidance of CNY1.14 billion to CNY1.16 billion.

Chief Executive Jonathan Peng Zhao said average monthly active users for the third quarter increased 12.5% over the year to hit a record high of 32.4 million.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1157ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINANCIAL STREET HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 9.96% 5.85 End-of-day quote.3.36%
KANZHUN LIMITED 9.88% 16.6375 Delayed Quote.-56.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.35% 7.14734 Delayed Quote.13.98%
All news about KANZHUN LIMITED
11:58aKanzhun ADRs Climb 14% After 3Q Results Top Expectations
DJ
06:27aKanzhun Posts Lower Q3 Adjusted Profit, Revenue; Issues Q4 Revenue Guidance
MT
06:02aEarnings Flash (BZ) KANZHUN LIMITED Posts Q3 EPS $0.12, vs. Street Est of $0.07
MT
06:01aKANZHUN LIMITED Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
11/21KANZHUN LIMITED To Hold Annual General Meeting on December 14, 2022
GL
11/21KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 29, 2022
GL
11/21KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 29, 2022
AQ
11/14Goldman Sachs Upgrades Kanzhun to Buy From Neutral, Lowers Price Target to $23 From $27..
MT
10/28Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Kanzhun to $15 From $21, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10/12Chinese Online Recruitment Firm Kanzhun Files For Dual Primary Listing in Hong Kong
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KANZHUN LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 542 M 630 M 630 M
Net income 2022 151 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net cash 2022 12 370 M 1 716 M 1 716 M
P/E ratio 2022 317x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47 370 M 6 572 M 6 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,71x
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 379
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart KANZHUN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kanzhun Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANZHUN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 108,70 CNY
Average target price 174,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tao Zhang Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhao Xuan Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong gang Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANZHUN LIMITED-56.77%6 572
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 802 193
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%50 326
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.09%48 487
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.48%45 248
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.84%32 311