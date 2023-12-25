The survey suggested the possibility that the skin barrier function and moisture content were affected not only by the quantity of sebum, but also its quality

In May 2021, Kao collected skin surface sebum from the right cheeks of 125 men and women between the ages of 25 and 45 at 90 minutes after face washing and measured trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL), an indicator of skin barrier function, and water content in the stratum corneum to examine the correlation.



Subjects were divided into two groups according to the amount of sebum secretion*3 . Results showed that in the group with 5μg/cm2 or greater sebum secretion, a lower skin barrier function was clearly associated with lower water content in the stratum corneum (Figure 2). Furthermore, qualitative analysis of sebum components confirmed a correlation between a higher ratio of unsaturated fatty acid rate in sebum and lower skin barrier function (Figure 3).



This suggested that in subjects with 5μg/cm2 or greater sebum secretion, a high ratio of unsaturated fatty acids may lead to both a lower skin barrier function and less water content in the stratum corneum. The group of subjects with less sebum secretion did not show such a correlation.



The above results suggest that it is not only the quantity of sebum, but also the quality (ratio of unsaturated fatty acids) that influences skin barrier function and can have a negative influence on the skin by lowering the water content in the stratum corneum. These were clarified for the first time through this research.