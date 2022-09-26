Advanced search
    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:04 2022-09-27 am EDT
6039.00 JPY   +2.95%
09/26Japan's Nikkei rebound from 2-month low, tech shares lead
RE
09/26Kao : Analyst Coverage Updated
PU
09/09Kao to Retire Over 9 Million Shares
MT
Kao : Analyst Coverage Updated

09/26/2022 | 10:11pm EDT
Firm Analyst
Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. Nobuyoshi Miura
CLSA Securities Japan Co., Ltd. Jun Kato
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. Katsuro Hirozumi
Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. Keiko Yamaguchi
Jefferies (Japan) Ltd. Mitsuko Miyasako
JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. Akiko Kuwahara
Macquarie Capital Securities (Japan) Limited Shentao Tang
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Wakako Sato
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Hiroshi Saji
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. Haruka Miyake
Morningstar Inc. Jeanie Chen
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Kosuke Narikiyo
Okasan Securities Co., Ltd. Yuji Ohana
UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. Hisae Kawamoto

In alphabetical order
The analysts listed above have authored reports on Kao Corporation ("Kao") during the past one year period and appear on the analyst reports reference system in use by Kao and that covers Kao as of Sep. 27, 2022.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 02:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KAO CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 1 526 B 10 573 M 10 573 M
Net income 2022 109 B 757 M 757 M
Net cash 2022 123 B 853 M 853 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 2 742 B 18 994 M 18 994 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 33 507
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart KAO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kao Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 866,00 JPY
Average target price 6 352,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Hasebe Executive President & Representative Director
Masakazu Negoro Head-Corporate Strategy, Finance & Accounting
Michitaka Sawada Chairman
Hideaki Kubo Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Hideo Makino Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAO CORPORATION0.15%19 674
L'ORÉAL-21.14%170 021
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-21.17%14 106
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-10.89%9 685
COTY INC.-29.71%6 266
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.5.39%6 158