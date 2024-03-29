In March 2024, Kao Corporation and Group company Kao Transport and Logistics Company Limited received approval from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of the Environment for voluntary collection by a manufacturer or retailer related to collection of plastic packaging at Kao business locations and in Kamakura City. This is the first such approval received by a manufacturer or retailer for collection from the general public. This approval system is a measure related to implementation of the Act on Promotion of Resource Circulation for Plastics (Plastic Resource Circulation Act) that went into force on April 1, 2022. With this approval, Kao and Kao Logistics are able to collect used refill packs within the Kao Group and in the city of Kamakura without needing to obtain service permission under the Act on Waste Management and Public Cleaning (Waste Management Act).