Kao : Becomes the First Manufacturer or Retailer to Receive Approval for Voluntary Collection of Plastic Packaging from Consumers in Japan under the Plastic Resource Circulation Act
March 28, 2024 at 10:08 pm EDT
In March 2024, Kao Corporation and Group company Kao Transport and Logistics Company Limited received approval from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of the Environment for voluntary collection by a manufacturer or retailer related to collection of plastic packaging at Kao business locations and in Kamakura City. This is the first such approval received by a manufacturer or retailer for collection from the general public. This approval system is a measure related to implementation of the Act on Promotion of Resource Circulation for Plastics (Plastic Resource Circulation Act) that went into force on April 1, 2022. With this approval, Kao and Kao Logistics are able to collect used refill packs within the Kao Group and in the city of Kamakura without needing to obtain service permission under the Act on Waste Management and Public Cleaning (Waste Management Act).
Collection box set up at the Kao Head Office (left)
and a Resource Post (collection box) set up in Kamakura City (right)
Kao Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing of consumer products. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- care and beauty products (44.4%): body care products (soap, shower products), face care (brand Bioré) and hair care (shampoo, colorants, etc.; Asience, Liese, Curél and Essential);
- house cleaning and laundry care products (22.7%): detergents (brand Attack), dishwashing liquids, cleaners, stain removers, etc.;
- chemical products (21.6%): oleo chemical products (fat alcohols, fat amines, fat acids, etc.), inks, colorants, surfactants, etc. ;
- hygiene products (11.3%): feminine protection products (brand Laurier), diapers (Merries), oral hygiene products, etc. The group is also providing food products.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (58%), Asia (22%), America (10.5%) and Europe (9.5%).