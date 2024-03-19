Kao Builds a Plant Factory "Smart Garden Meguri" Using Captured and Purified CO2

Plant factory Smart Garden Meguri that reduces environmental impacts and stimulates plant growth

Kao has built its new Smart Garden Meguri plant factory for cultivating Roman chamomile and rosemary with the concept of sustainability based on three types of circularity.



First, the Smart Garden Meguri reuses CO 2 emitted from an incinerator plant in Saga City that has been captured and purified using carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology. Carbon dioxide promotes photosynthesis in plants, and in Kao's Smart Garden Meguri, supplying CO 2 to plants has been confirmed to accelerate their growth by approximately 20%*1 .

The second type of circularity is the recycling of water used in hydroponic farming. The Smart Garden Meguri recycles and reuses the water used to cultivate the plants, resulting in a about 40% in water consumption compared with cultivating the plants in an open field*2 .

Third, the Smart Garden Meguri uses renewable energy. All of the electricity used here is generated from renewable geothermal and hydroelectric sources, reducing the Smart Garden Meguri's CO 2 emissions.