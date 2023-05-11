Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kao Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
5037.00 JPY   -5.23%
03:47aKao : Earnings Conference Web-casting for the three months ended March 31, 2023
PU
02:27aMixed Corporate Earnings, Narrowing Surplus Weigh on Japanese Stock Trade; Kao's Shares Slide 5%
MT
12:31aKao's Q1 Attributable Net Income Tanks 74%, Shares Slide 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kao : Earnings Conference Web-casting for the three months ended March 31, 2023

05/11/2023 | 03:47am EDT
Latest Information
Earnings Conference (May 10, 2023)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAO CORPORATION
03:47aKao : Earnings Conference Web-casting for the three months ended March 31, 2023
PU
02:27aMixed Corporate Earnings, Narrowing Surplus Weigh on Japanese Stock Trade; Kao's Shares..
MT
12:31aKao's Q1 Attributable Net Income Tanks 74%, Shares Slide 5%
MT
05/10Kao : Three Months Ended March 31 <335KB>
PU
05/10Kao : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Jan. 1, 20..
PU
05/10Kao : Presentation materials for the three months ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/28DINETTE Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive funding from Kao Corporation
CI
04/25Kao : Field Testing of a New Collection Scheme in Japan Using Local Government Collection ..
PU
04/09Kao : Releases Biodiversity Report Based on the TNFD Framework
PU
04/09Kao : Releases Biodiversity Report Based on the TNFD Framework
PU
Analyst Recommendations on KAO CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 1 575 B 11 705 M 11 705 M
Net income 2023 96 666 M 718 M 718 M
Net cash 2023 149 B 1 108 M 1 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,7x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 2 471 B 18 358 M 18 358 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 35 411
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart KAO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kao Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5 315,00 JPY
Average target price 6 020,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Hasebe Executive President & Representative Director
Masakazu Negoro Representative Director, Head-Accounting & Finance
Michitaka Sawada Chairman
Hideaki Kubo Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Hideo Makino Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAO CORPORATION1.14%18 358
L'ORÉAL25.06%245 093
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED1.95%19 587
COTY INC.36.22%9 941
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.-4.57%6 536
KOSÉ CORPORATION6.80%6 529
