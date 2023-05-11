|
Kao : Earnings Conference Web-casting for the three months ended March 31, 2023
Earnings Conference (May 10, 2023)
|Sales 2023
1 575 B
11 705 M
11 705 M
|Net income 2023
96 666 M
718 M
718 M
|Net cash 2023
149 B
1 108 M
1 108 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|25,7x
|Yield 2023
|2,86%
|Capitalization
2 471 B
18 358 M
18 358 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,47x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 411
|Free-Float
|96,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|5 315,00 JPY
|Average target price
|6 020,00 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|13,3%