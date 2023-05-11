Kao : Earnings Conference Web-casting for the three months ended March 31, 2023

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 1 575 B 11 705 M 11 705 M Net income 2023 96 666 M 718 M 718 M Net cash 2023 149 B 1 108 M 1 108 M P/E ratio 2023 25,7x Yield 2023 2,86% Capitalization 2 471 B 18 358 M 18 358 M EV / Sales 2023 1,47x EV / Sales 2024 1,42x Nbr of Employees 35 411 Free-Float 96,1% Chart KAO CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 5 315,00 JPY Average target price 6 020,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 13,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshihiro Hasebe Executive President & Representative Director Masakazu Negoro Representative Director, Head-Accounting & Finance Michitaka Sawada Chairman Hideaki Kubo Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D Hideo Makino Manager-Administration Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KAO CORPORATION 1.14% 18 358 L'ORÉAL 25.06% 245 093 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 1.95% 19 587 COTY INC. 36.22% 9 941 PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD. -4.57% 6 536 KOSÉ CORPORATION 6.80% 6 529