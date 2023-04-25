Kao : Field Testing of a New Collection Scheme in Japan Using Local Government Collection Route to Achieve Horizontal Recycling of Plastic Containers for Personal and Home Care Products

Kao Corporation will work with general recycling business Nakadai Co. Ltd. to conduct field testing for recycling plastic containers used for personal and home care products in the Japanese city of Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture. The program, lasting for one year from April 2023 to March 2024, will target approximately 1,000 Satsumasendai City households, to collect these plastic containers using the city's existing recycling route. Recycling of PET plastic beverage bottles via local government routes for recyclables is already well established, but this field-testing scheme for personal and home care product plastic containers is the first of its kind*1 . This new approach aims to find answers to the issues currently experienced in field testing of obtaining sufficient quantities of materials to recycle and reducing the cost of collection to set up a sustainable collection system, in order to create a horizontal system for recycling plastics in everyday life. This field testing is being conducted as part of the Circular Park Kyushu project for a sustainable future and has been incorporated into Satsumasendai City's SDGs Innovation Trial Support Project*2 .