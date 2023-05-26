Kao : Integrated Report 2023 (For the year ended December 31, 2022) 110 pages, 2-page spread <12.3MB>

help make nature more sustainable by stopping to pollute it.

nature's hand holds the sea. I drew this to show people that they can

there are plants and animals. The human hand holds the universe, and

In the human hand there are people and garbage, and in nature's hand

I have depicted two hands-one human and one belonging to nature.

Help to plant mangroves

Woraphitcha Phuangprakhon (10)

Mangrove forests are inhabited by various animals, and they are a line to prevent the washing of the sea as well. In my painting, my friend and I are helping to plant mangroves to provide the animals with homes, food and a good climate. We have a great time, and we are proud of our efforts to protect the mangrove forests. I promise I will be environmentally friendly.

Ahoora Bakhtiari (9)

We should be diligent in preserving the environment. My painting was about giving a message to my friends to love the earth. In my painting, someone is cleaning the earth and every person is doing something to make the planet happy.

The future of the world that

we all support together

Shuka Matsumoto (10)

The Earth does not just belong to people. This planet is also home to other animals, plants, fish and insects. In this picture, many different living things are supporting the shining Earth in harmony together. Environmental destruction is an issue in the present day, so I expressed my feelings in this picture that people need to think seriously about coexisting with many different living things.