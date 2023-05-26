Kao : Integrated Report 2023 (For the year ended December 31, 2022) 110 pages, 2-page spread <12.3MB>

Parallel business transformation ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・對・・・・・・・・43
Focused growth in 5 business fields ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・47
Accelerate digital transformation ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・對・・・・・・・61
· Energize our people
63
Value Chain Reform
67
Our People: New Era, New Challenges ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・對77
Chapter 3
Corporate Governance:
The basis of our management
Messages from Outside Directors and
an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
85
Corporate Governance
87
Risk and Crisis Management
99
Chapter 4
Data Section
External Evaluation /
Financial and ESG data
104
Corporate Information/Stock Information
108
Editorial Policy and
Information Disclosure Framework
109
01
Kao Integrated Report 2023
02
Children want a world
where all life lives in harmony Kao seeks to build the future of our children's dreams
In sync
I have depicted two hands-one human and one belonging to nature.
with nature
In the human hand there are people and garbage, and in nature's hand
there are plants and animals. The human hand holds the universe, and
Bozhidara Bogdanova
nature's hand holds the sea. I drew this to show people that they can
Dimitrova (9)
help make nature more sustainable by stopping to pollute it.
Introduction
Kao Integrated Report 2023
Help to plant mangroves
Woraphitcha Phuangprakhon (10)
Mangrove forests are inhabited by various animals, and they are a line to prevent the washing of the sea as well. In my painting, my friend and I are helping to plant mangroves to provide the animals with homes, food and a good climate. We have a great time, and we are proud of our efforts to protect the mangrove forests. I promise I will be environmentally friendly.
The case
for environment and land
Ahoora Bakhtiari (9)
We should be diligent in preserving the environment. My painting was about giving a message to my friends to love the earth. In my painting, someone is cleaning the earth and every person is doing something to make the planet happy.
The future of the world that
we all support together
Shuka Matsumoto (10)
The Earth does not just belong to people. This planet is also home to other animals, plants, fish and insects. In this picture, many different living things are supporting the shining Earth in harmony together. Environmental destruction is an issue in the present day, so I expressed my feelings in this picture that people need to think seriously about coexisting with many different living things.
Kao International Environment Painting Contest for
Children started in 2010. This is a special contest where
children express everyday lives from an ecology
perspective and their future vision of the planet through
creative paintings. For this 13th contest, we received
13,214 paintings and messages from all around the
world. These children's genuine passion for the future
represents the origin of our purpose and our
Commitment to the Future. The expression of their
hopes and dreams through art inspires us and we are
Kao Group Official Website "Kao International Environment
confident it will also inspire others to take action across
The pandemic of 2020 brought unprecedented human and health crises, leaving many people around the world in extremely difficult circumstances. It highlighted how interdependent we are in this finite space on earth. The foundation of our daily lives hinges on our ability
to live without fear or worry. That is why I believe it is
Introduction
Kao Integrated Report 2023
Top Message
In a world where human demands outpace the world's limited resources, we strive to create a "Kirei" lifestyle for all.
Representative Director
President and Chief Executive Officer
more important than ever that we truly appreciate
environment, preventing illness and stresses, and
the value of each day and cherish the moments that
creating a world where all life lives in harmony. This is
bring us joy.
the "Kirei" world we aspire to achieve as we position
At Kao, our goal is to safeguard people's daily
ourselves as a company that "protects future lives" and
lives and delight them with our product experience.