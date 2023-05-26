Advanced search
Kao : Integrated Report 2023 (For the year ended December 31, 2022) 110 pages, 2-page spread <12.3MB>

05/26/2023 | 03:26am EDT
Kao

Integrated Report 2023

For the year ended December 31, 2022

14-10, Nihonbashi Kayabacho 1-chome,Chuo-ku,

Tokyo 103-8210, Japan

Corporate Strategy

For the year ended December 31, 2022

Sustainability as the only path

Theme

A beginning of change

Introduction

Contents 

 1

"Children want a world where all life lives in harmony".....3

Our Purpose 

 5

Top Message 

 7

Our Business Overview 

 13

A Legacy of Advancing Innovation

and Creating Unique Value 

 15

Sources of Our Innovation 

 19

Chapter 1

Our Value Creation:

Company-wide endeavors to protect future lives

Value Creation Model 

 23

Commitment to the Future 

 25

Materiality 

 31

Introduction

Kao Integrated Report 2023

Chapter 2

Our Strategy:

Accelerating transformation

Achievements and Challenges

in the 2nd Year of K25 

 35

Key Strategies for Enhancing

Our Corporate Value 

 36

  • Deepen EVA-drivenmanagement ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・對・・・・・・37

· Deliver on ESG ambitions 

 40

  • Parallel business transformation ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・對・・・・・・・・43
  • Focused growth in 5 business fields ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・47
  • Accelerate digital transformation ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・對・・・・・・・61

· Energize our people 

 63

Value Chain Reform 

 67

Our People: New Era, New Challenges ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・對77

Chapter 3

Corporate Governance:

The basis of our management

Messages from Outside Directors and

an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member 

 85

Corporate Governance 

 87

Risk and Crisis Management 

 99

Chapter 4

Data Section

External Evaluation /

Financial and ESG data 

 104

Corporate Information/Stock Information 

 108

Editorial Policy and

Information Disclosure Framework 

 109

01

Kao Integrated Report 2023

02

Children want a world

where all life lives in harmony Kao seeks to build the future of our children's dreams

In sync

I have depicted two hands-one human and one belonging to nature.

with nature

In the human hand there are people and garbage, and in nature's hand

there are plants and animals. The human hand holds the universe, and

Bozhidara Bogdanova

nature's hand holds the sea. I drew this to show people that they can

Dimitrova (9)

help make nature more sustainable by stopping to pollute it.

Introduction

Kao Integrated Report 2023

Help to plant mangroves

Woraphitcha Phuangprakhon (10)

Mangrove forests are inhabited by various animals, and they are a line to prevent the washing of the sea as well. In my painting, my friend and I are helping to plant mangroves to provide the animals with homes, food and a good climate. We have a great time, and we are proud of our efforts to protect the mangrove forests. I promise I will be environmentally friendly.

The case

for environment and land

Ahoora Bakhtiari (9)

We should be diligent in preserving the environment. My painting was about giving a message to my friends to love the earth. In my painting, someone is cleaning the earth and every person is doing something to make the planet happy.

The future of the world that

we all support together

Shuka Matsumoto (10)

The Earth does not just belong to people. This planet is also home to other animals, plants, fish and insects. In this picture, many different living things are supporting the shining Earth in harmony together. Environmental destruction is an issue in the present day, so I expressed my feelings in this picture that people need to think seriously about coexisting with many different living things.

Kao International Environment Painting Contest for

Children started in 2010. This is a special contest where

children express everyday lives from an ecology

perspective and their future vision of the planet through

creative paintings. For this 13th contest, we received

13,214 paintings and messages from all around the

world. These children's genuine passion for the future

represents the origin of our purpose and our

Commitment to the Future. The expression of their

hopes and dreams through art inspires us and we are

Kao Group Official Website "Kao International Environment

confident it will also inspire others to take action across

W E B

Painting Contest for Children"

the globe.

www.kao.com/global/en/sustainability/society/painting-contest/

03

Kao Integrated Report 2023

04

Introduction

Kao Integrated Report 2023

Our Purpose

To realize a Kirei World in which all life lives in harmony

f

our

v

a

s

o

l

a

u

e

e

c

r

a

r

e

e

a

e

t

r

i

h

n

T

o

Life

Everyday

lives

Ecology

Commitment to the Future

1

Regenerative Lifestyles

Plan for and enable regeneration.

2

Toward Carbon Negative

Move beyond CO2 reduction and unlock CO2 recycling

3

Zero Waste

Waste nothing. Period.

4

Precision Life Care

Every person is unique. Our solution will be too.

5

Leave No One Behind

Innovation can be for everyone. We won't stop.

5 Visi

2

o

n

K

Sustainability

as the only path

Protecting

future

lives

Strategic Approach

1 Become an essential company in a sustainable world

Transform to build robust business through investment

2 · Revitalize existing businesses (Reborn Kao) · Create new businesses (Another Kao)

3 Maximize the power and potential of employees

05

Kao Integrated Report 2023

06

To our Stakeholders

The pandemic of 2020 brought unprecedented human and health crises, leaving many people around the world in extremely difficult circumstances. It highlighted how interdependent we are in this finite space on earth. The foundation of our daily lives hinges on our ability

to live without fear or worry. That is why I believe it is

Introduction

Kao Integrated Report 2023

Top Message

In a world where human demands outpace the world's limited resources, we strive to create a "Kirei" lifestyle for all.

Representative Director

President and Chief Executive Officer

more important than ever that we truly appreciate

environment, preventing illness and stresses, and

the value of each day and cherish the moments that

creating a world where all life lives in harmony. This is

bring us joy.

the "Kirei" world we aspire to achieve as we position

At Kao, our goal is to safeguard people's daily

ourselves as a company that "protects future lives" and

lives and delight them with our product experience.

proactively shape a sustainable society for all.

We are simultaneously committed to protecting the

07

Kao Integrated Report 2023

08

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:25:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer