Shift from quantity and volume to quality and connections

Kao's Yoki-Monozukuri approach focuses on identifying the essence from various facets, starting with the consumer, to create highly unique approaches.

R&D's strengths in supporting this lie in continuously incorporating and refining technology used in different fields to develop products that provide new value.

As diversity has become more prevalent, it is rare for people to seek the same product value. Instead, people now seek products that align with their personal values and have meaning to them. We are evolving manufacturing from value creation that provides a certain level of satisfaction to anyone who uses our products, to value creation with a strong focus on certain customers, thereby striving for an elevated level of satisfaction. To achieve this, we are making efforts to transform from an economy of quantity and volume toward an economy of quality and connections.

Gaining loyalty through building on a global perspective

We re-established a strong awareness of globalization to clarify the contrast between that and conventional international expansion. Instead of promoting Japanese technology and products overseas as we did in the past, we will now focus on generating value from a global perspective from the start.

We are committed to creating products and developing businesses that are indispensable to our customers, as measured by the repeat ratio (loyalty). Equally important, we are determined to maintain our top position within the important sectors for these businesses.