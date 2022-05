Kao : Presentation materials for the three months ended March 31, 2022

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 488 B 11 417 M 11 417 M Net income 2022 118 B 906 M 906 M Net cash 2022 157 B 1 205 M 1 205 M P/E ratio 2022 21,3x Yield 2022 2,81% Capitalization 2 507 B 19 238 M 19 238 M EV / Sales 2022 1,58x EV / Sales 2023 1,51x Nbr of Employees 33 507 Free-Float 97,0% Chart KAO CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 5 290,00 JPY Average target price 6 184,29 JPY Spread / Average Target 16,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshihiro Hasebe President & Representative Director Michitaka Sawada Chairman Hideo Makino Manager-Administration Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director Osamu Shinobe Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KAO CORPORATION -12.11% 19 238 L'ORÉAL -25.89% 171 962 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -17.24% 16 286 YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD -2.81% 11 653 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 0.30% 8 081 COTY INC. -39.90% 5 653