Kao : Releases Biodiversity Report Based on the TNFD Framework

Background

Along with climate change, preventing loss of biodiversity has become an urgent global issue. Kao's business activities across its products' entire life cycle are supported by biodiversity and the blessings of the earth's various ecosystems. Kao has been working to reverse biodiversity loss by reducing negative effects on nature and biodiversity and increasing actions that have a positive impact. Kao revised its Basic Policy on Biodiversity in April 2022 and actively promotes procurement of sustainable raw materials and the development of technologies to use them effectively.



TNFD develops and provides risk management and disclosure frameworks to enable organizations to report and act on evolving nature-related risks and opportunities, to help shift the flow of funds in a positive direction for nature. In April 2022, Kao also participated in the TNFD Forum to better understand the development of analytical methods, provide feedback on published methods and exchange information with other companies. Working with Accenture, Kao has now published the Business Risk and Opportunity on Biodiversity Report following the TNFD framework.