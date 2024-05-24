For over 130 years, Kao has worked to help consumers lead fulfilling lifestyles. In April 2019, Kao established the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, which is an ESG strategy that includes 19 leadership action themes to achieve a sustainable and desirable way of living. The Japanese word 'kirei' describes something that is both clean and beautiful. For Kao, Kirei not only encapsulates appearance, but also attitude-to create beauty for oneself, other people, and for the world around us. Since 2021, Kao has been promoting the Kao Group Mid-term Plan with its vision of "protecting future lives" and "sustainability as the only path." The Kao Group will continue to integrate its ESG strategy into its management practices. It will also develop its business, provide better products and services for consumers and society, and work toward its purpose "to realize a Kirei world in which all life lives in harmony."



The Director, Managing Executive Officer in charge of Kao's ESG Division, Dave Muenz, delivered this message regarding the announcement of progress of the Kirei Lifestyle Plan: "At Kao, we strive to optimize our business operations across the value chain through ESG-focused Yoki-Monozukuri, and bring value to our communities through solutions to social issues. Our ESG strategy the Kirei Lifestyle Plan puts the consumer at its center, illustrating the direction of our action and setting ambition targets. Based on this, in 2023, we accelerated our initiatives looking towards our mid-term plan K27 with the visions of 'sustainability as the only path' and 'protecting future lives'. In the Kao Sustainability Report 2024, we share our progress in the three commitments of the Kirei Lifestyle Plan looking towards the year 2030, as well as new efforts to promote the Kirei Lifestyle. This includes the publication of the Action Policy on Biodiversity and disclosure based on the TNFD framework, driving forward in human rights and DE&I, and efforts towards further transparency. Aiming to clarify how our ESG strategies contribute to the mid-term plan K27, we have worked to demonstrate the impact of our ESG activities financially and otherwise, as well as expected future growth. As the transition to a more sustainable society accelerates, at Kao, we will strive to embed sustainability into business to succeed in both ESG and Economic Value Added <_evac2ae_>*2 ."