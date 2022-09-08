Log in
    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
5972.00 JPY   +2.84%
02:20aKAO : Retirement of Treasury Shares
PU
09/06KAO : Delegated by NEDO to Begin a Study on a Manufacturing Model for Utilizing Cassava Residue
PU
08/31KAO : will announce Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Jan. 1, 2022 – Sep. 30, 2022) on November 1, Japan time
PU
Kao : Retirement of Treasury Shares

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
2022/09/08

  • News Release
  • Business / Finance
Retirement of Treasury Shares
Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 525 B 10 560 M 10 560 M
Net income 2022 110 B 761 M 761 M
Net cash 2022 124 B 859 M 859 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 2 714 B 18 790 M 18 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 33 507
Free-Float 96,2%
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Hasebe Executive President & Representative Director
Masakazu Negoro Head-Corporate Strategy, Finance & Accounting
Michitaka Sawada Chairman
Hideaki Kubo Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Hideo Makino Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAO CORPORATION-3.52%18 790
L'ORÉAL-17.98%182 711
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-21.81%14 022
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-12.52%10 605
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.1.52%6 243
COTY INC.-30.57%6 117