Kao Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing of consumer products. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - care and beauty products (44.4%): body care products (soap, shower products), face care (brand Bioré) and hair care (shampoo, colorants, etc.; Asience, Liese, Curél and Essential); - house cleaning and laundry care products (22.7%): detergents (brand Attack), dishwashing liquids, cleaners, stain removers, etc.; - chemical products (21.6%): oleo chemical products (fat alcohols, fat amines, fat acids, etc.), inks, colorants, surfactants, etc. ; - hygiene products (11.3%): feminine protection products (brand Laurier), diapers (Merries), oral hygiene products, etc. The group is also providing food products. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (58%), Asia (22%), America (10.5%) and Europe (9.5%).

Sector Personal Products