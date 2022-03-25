Log in
    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
Kao : The 116th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
The 116th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022
Start: 10:00
Finish: 11:40
Place: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Ballroom, B2 (8-1 Shiba Koen 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
The number of shareholders in attendance: 115 (The total number of shareholders entering by the end of the meeting: 131)
The number of Directors in attendance: 8
The number of Audit and Supervisory Board Members in attendance: 5
The number of Executive Officers in attendance (including ones holding the post of Directors concurrently): 30

  • *The handouts and video will be available at a later date.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
