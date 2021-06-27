Log in
Kao : Continues to be Included in All of the ESG Indices Selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)

06/27/2021 | 10:03pm EDT
Kao Corporation has recently been included in global stock indices for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing used by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the world's largest pension funds that manages and invests the reserve funds of the National Pension and the Employees' Pension Insurance, both of which are public pension plans in Japan. The stock indices Kao has been included in are the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, both for the fifth consecutive year, and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), for the fourth consecutive year. Kao has also been selected for the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, and continues to be included in all of the ESG indices* that apply to Japanese companies and are selected by the GPIF. Kao has also been selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series for 14th consecutive year, and the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes for fifth consecutive year.

  • *FTSE Blossom Japan Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

The FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index are developed by FTSE Russell, a member of London Stock Exchange Group. They are designed using FTSE4Good Index Inclusion Rules, based on existing international ESG standards including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to select companies that demonstrate strong ESG efforts. The MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) are developed by MSCI (US), a company providing institutional investors around the world with various support tools for their decision making. The MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) are both composed of companies with outstanding ESG performance selected from the MSCI Japan IMI Top 700 Index and Top 500 Index. These indices are broadly used as important criteria by global investors who focus on companies' ESG efforts.

The Kao Group established its ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, in April 2019. Kao aims to integrate ESG as the foundation of its company management to accelerate business growth and create products and services of better value for consumers and society. Kao is committed to implementing its unique ESG activities on a global level for the wholehearted satisfaction and enrichment of the lives of people worldwide and to contribute to a sustainable society.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 02:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
