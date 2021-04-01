Kao : Status of Repurchase of the Company's Stock (Stock Repurchase in accordance with Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Corporation Law)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 438 B 12 982 M 12 982 M Net income 2021 133 B 1 200 M 1 200 M Net cash 2021 170 B 1 536 M 1 536 M P/E ratio 2021 26,2x Yield 2021 1,99% Capitalization 3 505 B 31 690 M 31 649 M EV / Sales 2021 2,32x EV / Sales 2022 2,21x Nbr of Employees 33 409 Free-Float 98,6% Chart KAO CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 8 170,00 JPY Last Close Price 7 313,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 36,7% Spread / Average Target 11,7% Spread / Lowest Target -13,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Yoshihiro Hasebe President & Representative Director Michitaka Sawada Chairman Hideo Makino Manager-Administration Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director Osamu Shinobe Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KAO CORPORATION -8.24% 31 690 L'ORÉAL 5.47% 215 229 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 4.01% 26 741 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 25.49% 14 698 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. -8.30% 11 670 COTY INC. 30.34% 7 016