Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kao Corporation    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kao : The 115th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/26/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 115th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021
Start: 10:00
Finish: 11:35
Place: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Ballroom, B2 (8-1 Shiba Koen 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
The number of shareholders in attendance: 96 (The total number of shareholders entering by the end of the meeting: 122)
The number of Directors in attendance: 8
The number of Audit and Supervisory Board Members in attendance: 5
The number of Executive Officers in attendance (including ones holding the post of Directors concurrently): 28

* The handouts will be available on March 30.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAO CORPORATION
03:33aKAO  : The 115th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/24KAO  : Qualifies for the Highest Rating in the "DBJ Employees' Health Management..
PU
03/22KAO  : Revises "Semi-Nadeshiko Brand" Designation as an Enterprise that Encourag..
PU
03/04KAO  : Selected as a Health and Productivity Management Brand for the Seventh Co..
PU
03/01KAO  : Repurchases Own Shares Worth $116 Million
MT
03/01KAO  : Status of Repurchase of the Company's Stock (Stock Repurchase in accordan..
PU
02/28KAO  : will announce Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended M..
PU
02/26Nikkei 225 Slumps 4% In Asian Tech Rout, Wall Street Cues, Higher Interest Ra..
MT
02/23KAO  : Included in the World's Most Ethical Companies® List for a Record 15th Co..
PU
02/23KAO  : Included in the World's Most Ethical Companies® List for a Record 15th Co..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 390 B 12 717 M 12 717 M
Net income 2020 128 B 1 170 M 1 170 M
Net cash 2020 117 B 1 072 M 1 072 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 3 418 B 31 319 M 31 272 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 33 603
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart KAO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kao Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8 199,44 JPY
Last Close Price 7 132,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hasebe President & Representative Director
Michitaka Sawada Chairman
Hideo Makino Manager-Administration
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Osamu Shinobe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORPORATION-10.51%31 584
L'ORÉAL3.83%214 796
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED1.56%29 622
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION25.97%12 318
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-5.96%12 289
COTY INC.22.36%7 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ