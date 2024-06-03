Events Schedule
FY2023 earnings release Feb. 07, 2024
Summary of the convocation notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Feb. 22, 2024
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Mar. 22, 2024
FY2024 first three months earnings release May 09, 2024
Kao Group Integrated Report 2024 (English version) May 24, 2024
FY2024 first six months earnings release Aug. 07, 2024
FY2024 first nine months earnings release -
FY2024 earnings release -
  • *The above schedule is subject to change without previous notice.

