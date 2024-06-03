Delayed
Japan Exchange
10:30:00 2024-06-02 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
6,960
JPY
+1.05%
+0.07%
+20.00%
Kao : will announce Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Jan. 1, 2024 – Jun. 30, 2024) and on August 7, Japan time
June 02, 2024 at 10:04 pm EDT
Events
Schedule
FY2023 earnings release
Feb. 07, 2024
Summary of the convocation notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Feb. 22, 2024
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Mar. 22, 2024
FY2024 first three months earnings release
May 09, 2024
Kao Group Integrated Report 2024 (English version)
May 24, 2024
FY2024 first six months earnings release
Aug. 07, 2024
FY2024 first nine months earnings release
-
FY2024 earnings release
-
Kao Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing of consumer products. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- care and beauty products (44.4%): body care products (soap, shower products), face care (brand Bioré) and hair care (shampoo, colorants, etc.; Asience, Liese, Curél and Essential);
- house cleaning and laundry care products (22.7%): detergents (brand Attack), dishwashing liquids, cleaners, stain removers, etc.;
- chemical products (21.6%): oleo chemical products (fat alcohols, fat amines, fat acids, etc.), inks, colorants, surfactants, etc. ;
- hygiene products (11.3%): feminine protection products (brand Laurier), diapers (Merries), oral hygiene products, etc. The group is also providing food products.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (58%), Asia (22%), America (10.5%) and Europe (9.5%).
Last Close Price
6,888
JPY
Average target price
6,944
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+0.82% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
